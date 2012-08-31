China Whisper

Top 10 Chinese Kung Fu Actors

Kung Fu, also known as Chinese martial arts, has been an important part of Chinese culture for thousands of years. The Kung Fu culture is also famous in Asian culture. This culture also cultivate a lot of internationally-known Kung Fu actors, Now let us see who are the 10 best Chinese Kung Fu actors ever.

1. Bruce Lee 李小龙

Born in 1940, the year of the dragon in Chinese zodiac, Bruce Lee is the first actor that enables foreigners to have a direct understanding of Chinese martial arts. It can be said that he himself is an immortal Kung Fu legend. His famous Kung Fu films you should see include Shanghai Affairs, Fist Of Fury, Enter the Dragon, Tang shan da xiong Game of Death, etc.

2. Jackie Chan 成龙

Jackie Chan is one of the world’s most well-known action movie star. He shows audience various fighting styles with different weapons and stunts. He have starred in many action films Drunken Master, Snake in Eagle’s Shadow, Rush Hour series, Police Story are his most famous Kung Fu movies.

3. Jet Li 李连杰

Born in Beijing in 1963, Jet Li began studying Chinese martial arts as early as the age of 8. Li once won the championship for six consecutive years during the National Wushu Contest. His famous Kung Fu films include The Mummy: Tomb of The Dragon Emperor, The Warlords,  Fearless and Hero.

4. Donnie Yen 甄子丹

Donnie Yen was born in Guangdong province, China in 1963. He won the gold medal at the World Martial Arts Championship. With excellent martial arts skills, he is called by the major media as “The Strongest of the Universe.” He starred in films such as Dragon Tiger Gate, Geri situation, Yip Man, Iron Monkey. 

5. Sammo Hung 洪金宝

Sammo Hung, born in 1952, is known for his work in many martial arts and action films in Hong Kong. He has been a fight choreographer for many stars such as Jackie Chan, King Hu, and John Woo. He also starred in lots of Kung Fu films like Ip Man, Tai Chi Hero, Kung Fu Hustle and The Game of Death.

6. Chiu Man-Cheuk 赵文卓

Chiu Man-Cheuk is a Chinese actor and martial artist. He is best known for playing the role of Chinese folk hero Wong Fei-hung in the film Once Upon a Time in China .

7. Yuen Biao 元彪

Yuen Biao is a Hong Kong actor and martial artist. He is good at acrobatics and Chinese Kung Fu and has worked on more than 80 movies as actor, stuntman or action director. He starred in movies such as The Prodigal Son and Jackie Chan’s Project A.

8. Michelle Yeoh 杨紫琼

Michelle Yeoh, born on 6 August 1963. is well-known in the world for her roles in the 1997 James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies as Wai Lin, and the Academy Award-winning Chinese-language martial arts film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

9. Jacky Wu (Wu Jing)吴京

Wu Jing, born in 1974, sometimes known as Jacky Wu, is a Chinese martial artist, actor and director. His most famous films include the 1996 film Tai Chi Boxer and 2006 film Fatal Contact, 2017 movie Wolf Warrior 2, 2019 film The Wandering Earth.

10. Chin Siu Ho  钱小豪

Chin Siu Ho, born in 1963, is a famous Hong Kong martial arts actor and Kung Fu artist. He is most well-known for acting  together with Jet Li in The Tai-Chi Master and Fist of Legend.

  1. Alexandru L. Vega, Jr. says:
    March 22, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    I take mix martial arts my self 2 but my dream is to be a Movie Stars regardless my favorite chinese action heroes and in person is of course Donnie Yen will always be my favorite I want to meet Donnie Yen real life

  2. Alisha Ross says:
    July 10, 2019 at 1:54 pm

    My Top 10 Favorite Fighting Games.
    10. Street Fighter X Tekken [ PS3 ]
    9. Soul Calibur [ Dreamcast ]
    8. Dead or Alive 4
    7. Fighting Vipers
    6. Killer Instinct Gold
    5. Tekken 7
    4. Mortal Kombat Komplete Edition PS3
    3. Killer Instinct 2013 [ Xbox One ]
    2. Super Smash Bros. Melee
    1. Soul Calibur II [ GameCube ]﻿

  3. Roland wee says:
    June 3, 2019 at 7:58 pm

    Ex UK actor Wang yu.one arm sword man good fighter too.taiwanese

  4. Nishat says:
    May 29, 2019 at 11:25 pm

    Jacky Chan and Bruce Lee both are my most favorite hero in China wood

  5. April Norton says:
    May 5, 2019 at 7:18 am

    Chi kuan chun master of kung fu

  6. Tseganeh says:
    April 14, 2016 at 2:27 pm

    I like Donnie Yen above all.

  7. Kalei says:
    June 6, 2014 at 1:15 am

    Donnie Yen is american born as well. If I’m not mistaken.

  8. Manuel says:
    April 12, 2014 at 5:20 pm

    Michelle Yeoh is Malaysian.

    Reply
  9. Bruno Mars' Fan says:
    February 19, 2014 at 4:22 am

    Karate is the best!!! Thanks people for livening the world of kung fu and karate!!! The chinese could do that only!!

  10. Peter Wang says:
    July 3, 2013 at 9:50 am

    American Chinese

  11. Charles says:
    September 10, 2012 at 5:03 am

    Bruce Lee is American.

