Top 10 Chinese Kung Fu Styles
Kung Fu (or Wushu) is one of the most well-known traditional Chinese cultures. It was first introduced abroad by Chinese-American Kung Fu master Bruce Lee. His Kung Fu movies made Chinese Kung Fu sweep across the world. Kung Fu has many systems and styles such as Shaolin Temple and Tai Chi. Below are top 10 most famous Chinese Kung Fu styles.
1. Shaolin Kung Fu 少林功夫
Shaolin Kung Fu is well known both at home and abroad. It originated from the Shaolin Temple on Mount Songshan, Dengfeng County, Henan Province.
It integrates the wisdom of Zen Buddhism into Chinese Kungfu and formed various kinds of sub-styles. Its basic skills mainly include tumbling, jumping, rolling and others. In recent years westerners are becoming more and more interested in learning it.
2. Tai Chi Quan 太极拳
Tai Chi only has a history of several hundred years, yet it has been practiced widely by the public in many parts of China. When you visit any park in the early morning anywhere in China, you can find old people practicing Taichi.
Tai Chi absorbs the advantages of different marital arts, integrating Yin and Yang theory, traditional Chinese medicine and other ideas, creating a set of marital art. Practicers move their bodies slowly and gently to develop one’s internal power.
3. Wing Chun Quan 咏春拳
Wing Chun is one of the strongest, most direct Kung fu styles. Wing Chun was originated in the early 1700s at the Shaolin Temple and was then was widely spread by Bruce Lee’s Wing Chun teacher, Yip Man.
The main principle of Wing Chun is “simplicity.” The less complex the techniques are, the more effective they will become.
4. Baguazhang 八卦掌
Baguazhang is a soft and internal style martial art. The creation of Baguazhang, as a formalized martial art, is credited to Dong Haichuan in the early 19th century.
Baguazhang attaches importance to the interplay between mind and outside movements and is often characterized by slow and flowing movements.
5. Xing Yi Quan 形意拳
Xingyiquan is one of the oldest Internal Martial Arts styles, the other two are Tai Chi and Baguangzhang.
Xingyiquan pays more attention on internal power, with loose movements but clear intention. It features aggressive movements, explosive power and unpredictable fighting skills.
6. Choy Lai Fut 蔡李佛
Choy Li Fut is a kind of Chinese martial art founded by Chen Heng from Guangdong province in the 1830s.
The system compromises the merits of different martial arts techniques, forming his own Kung Fu style. Choy Li Fut stresses on relaxed, internal power instead of muscular force.
7. Bajiquan 八极拳
Bajiquan was originated Hui Minority Kung Fu of the Cangzhou county, HeiBei province.
Contrary to Tai Chi, Bajiquan is a powerful Kung fu styple featuring explosive, short-range power techniques, and is closely related with the military system. Many bodyguards who protect politicians practice Bajiquan.
8. Praying Mantis 北螳螂拳
Praying Mantis was created by Wang Lang during the late Ming and early Qing periods. It mimics the actions of a mantis with two hands like hooks. It emphasizes hand play and footwork as well as speed and agility.
9. Nan Quan 南拳
Nan Quan, also known as the Nanfang Quan, is the combination of Southern Shaolin boxing and other southern boxing techniques such as Hung Gar, Mok Gar, and Choy Li Fut. Nan Quan stresses on simple actions, changing and short-range hand plays and steady footwork.
10. Chang Quan 长拳
Chang Quan is a family of external martial arts styles which combines many Chinese martial art styles. It emphasizes fully extended kicks and striking techniques. Chang Quan was formed in recent years and is often displayed in various Martial Art Contests.
Above are famous types of Chinese Kung fu. Actually, there are many Chinese fighting styles such as Tiger Kungfu, across the country. Do you know other famous Chinese Kung Fu styles? Please leave your comment below.
It was interesting when you talked about how Wing Chun is all about simplicity but is still one of the strongest styles of Kung fu. I want to focus on getting in better shape this year, and I think taking a Kung fu class would be a good way to improve my health while also learning helpful defense techniques. Reading your article made me excited to find a local Wing Chun studio and see what it’s like!
For someone to say there is a better “style” is ignorance. Once you get to the true masters, not a single one would tout a single martial art as the single greatest of all. They were each created out of many influences. They take into consideration environment and surroundings and body. For example, a person that is massive, say 6’6″, 300 lbs, wouldnt be effective at something such as wing Chun or jet kun do do to his sheer bulk. Judo and mma or wrestling would fit his body much more cause said person would be able to use that sheer mass to his or her own advantage. The other factors are also dedication and natural skill. If someone has no natural skill or dedication, they will never realize their true potential. That goes for learning anything. A third factor would be having a competent master. Without this, you can only learn so much. A true master will be accepting of the fact that after so much time their student has nothing else to learn and will inform the student. They may even recommend another master which they hold in high regard. All of this is just my opinion.
I have been a kung fu practitioner since 1985. I will always be a student, even when others come to me as a master. I am always learning and finding ways to utilize what I have learned. No single style is better than the other. It is all dependent on the person who is using it, their intentions and their own inner disciplines. A flower will grow sideways if that is it’s only path to the light.
Well said.
Dear master
Where are you from?
Which type of kung fu you have learned.
I prefer to use the American classic Gun Fu. You can beat any other style with just a few basic classes!!
I’m a martial arts master. I read the book seen the movie got the DVDs?!?!? Unless you train hard under a competent teacher for at least ten years then you are still a novice no matter what style. Namaste
I believe Wing Chun is 1 of the best styles. Yip Man taught Bruce Lee and Bruce developed his Power to Weight Ratio to take care of far bigger opponents. That is the essence of Kung Fu I believe. Pick a very good style and develop your abilities in it (skills and Power to Weight) and you will be a good or Very good exponent of it. Spoken by A Non-Martial Artist looking in from the outside!! Thank you.
You are right on the point guy.Bruce did the right thing for sure. Steady the one u like and take it to another level of your own. Figure a better way of doing the style.
Well actually this is wrong. I mean. I don’t wanna prove people wrong nothing like that. I’ve been,training in white crane even jeet-kun-o since I was 15 or 16. Well what I was getting at was, it’s been over 1000 years not hundreds since tai-chi came into place. The oldest records of it was 500 ad. Could go back farther. And white crane is shaolin white crane. As well as Tai chi. Kunfu. It’s one in the same.
It is not the place of an enlightened practitioner to openly judge rights from wrongs… it states that individual has not yet grasped the spirituality that should always accompany training in any discipline. I will state it is the form of practice that exercises tactical and procedural advantages that may concur their opponent in the end. In general, learning a specific form to a great degree is beautiful art… learning and combining techniques and forms from several can give you advantage and become an additional exercise in flexabity, assessment, and constant alteration. In the end it depends on skill level, countering, and execution that may win the day. Peace.
“I’m a king fu master…”
I imagine there are lots of people who have trained to a minimum of 5th black belt Who are trolling on the Internet. Thanks for the laugh !
I am 24years old and interested in learning kungfu or Martial art but I don’t know whether it is possible for me to learn I still hope I can get a chance with good master.
Which INCIDENTALLY, was the creator and innovator of Jeet Kune Do. He was defeated, ever. This speaks for itself. xi xi!
You students are all wrong, as a great master once said, “Don’t think. FEEEEEEEEL! It is like a finger pointing away to the moon. Do not concentrate on the finger or you will miss all of that heavenly glory!” -Master Bruce Lee
Actually it was Lao Tzu that said that known also as Laozi he authored a book called Tao Te Ching. In it you will find a great many Bruce Lee quotes but Laozi lived 2000years ago so not actually Bruce quotes but everyone in China knew who spoke them so no need for Bruce to explain
There is no better Kung Fu it just depends on how you do it as long as you give it your best.(just as IP man quoted) personally i am going to learn Wing Chun,Jeet Kune Do ,MuayThai, Brazilian Jujustu, and am currently learning Tae Kwon Do, just so you know tae kwon do is very reccomended
love wing chun
Drunkken iss beestt stylle in me opinion
Iam somali boy and i interest this type of martial art so any one can help me
Which one is the strongest
bence shaolin kungfu
It is hard to say ,their styles are different,and i have learned Xingyi for seven years ,but i know i am still sick compared to my master.
According to Bruce Lee jeet kun do but really depends on you Xingyi is an amalgam if southern boxing styles good if you desire to be a brute but if a brute is what you want to defeat then wing Chun as that is what it was created for find quotes from a styles great masters and that will give you an idea of what they may offer if you want to look like you have flair go for taeKwon do Quickest to master is jeet kun do. Always be kind and to injure is not your goal but a failure You train because it is better to be a warrior in the Garden than a Gardener in a fight
Very nice quote warrior gardener
We are all in the garden together
The goal is to be free
Truth is the only way
Your words were great wisdom
Thankyou
I have master ALL OF THESE style of Kung Fu. In my opinion The Strongest Kung Fu style is the drunken style. 2 years for me to learn it
Bullshit…you can’t master a Kung Fu style in 2 years..more like 20 years idiot!
Actually your all wrong. There is no better style, only better opponent, one with higher level of skill, cultavated spirit of ying & yang. Well thats my opinion anyway.i could be wrong. I don’t think so
Your “your” is also wrong. It should be “you’re.”
Chinese Kung Fu (Martial Arts or Gongfu or Wushu) is a series of fighting styles which has developed over the centuries in China. Although being fighting styles, Kung Fu advocates virtue and peace, not aggression or violence. This has been the common value upheld by martial artists from generation to generation. With a number of movement sets, boxing styles, weapon skills and some fighting stunts, Kung Fu keeps its original function of self-defense. Now its value in body-building and fitness is also highly appreciated.
Shaolin Traditional Kung Fu, Wing Chun, Sanda (Chinese kick boxing), Qin Na, Tai Ji,Chi Kung,Ba Ji Quan, Xing Yi Quan, Bagua
So wat. Anout mma
Kung fu is technically MMA there’s to believe over 900 different styles of king fu. One of the being Trampling and Grapling . MMA was what Bruce Lee calls No Way Is Way. Meaning no one technique is dominate. In the movie Enter The Dragon people forget when Bruce Lee out his opponent in an arm bar to defeat him. Wasn’t action packed enough to remember
Kung fu is the best martial art in the world
Hi I am looking to further my skills in kung fu is there any suggestions on what type of kung fu I should look for? I currently go to a school that teachers a small variety of kung fu
I greatly love all the kung fu styles China has to offer and I would appreciate the privilege and honour to study the one thing most I adore with all of my soul, spirit and mind along with all it has to offer such as its culture along with its spiritual and mental wisdom
Hello i want to learn kung fu so plz any one can help me
You may visit this website and can find telephone on home page. http://www.wenwuxuexiao.com/news/2555.html, the school is near Shaoli Temple.
Join a kung fu school nearest to you
hey i m a kung fu master i have 5 kung fu training schools , u have missed a most strongest style in the world that is drunkun boxing ,if u learn this by heart then u can defeat any one in the world
Bullshido!!! That claim is totally subjective and false. Real Kung Fu masters don’t call themselves “Master” either! There is no strongest style in the world and no superior way!
Tiger style should also be included.
Wing chun is my most desired to learn kung fu style. I am a huge fan of up man movies and how Donnie yen demonstrates wing chun
Hang ga kuan is also a kungfu style that is missing
I m a kungfu master. And i think there was many power style that u miss in the list such as ng ga kuan, zi quan ect
You’re not a Kung Fu master as a real master is busy training students, not making bullshit claims…
Hung Gar deserves a spot on this list.
….I wish I could learn wingchun (kung fu) some day,,,,,,…… Still tryin to move like bruve lee, jet li .ETC…. …….
wing chun wasnt invented by ip man. it was brought together by a called wing chun
Actually it was developed by Ng Mui in the 17th century.
You need to read carefully….It states it was widely spread by him not that he invented it
It wasn’t saying it was it said that it was popularized by Bruce lee who was taught by Yip Man
Okay, but 南拳 is a modern style developed purely for modern performance art, not use. It is not in the same category as the rest of these styles.