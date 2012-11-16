Today online shopping is growing rapidly worldwide, a growing number of individual consumers and companies prefer to buy from China to enjoy benefits of low price, broad categories and fast delivery offered by Chinese online stores. Products made in China are well-known for low price and acceptable quality. Buying products from China online is surely a wise choice.

Here is my pick of top 10 China online shopping websites list based on popularity. All these online shopping sites are in English language and you can buy with discount in bulk, some also offer other language versions. Most of them have shopping apps available.

Founded in 1996, Made-in-China.com is a leading B2B electronic business portal based in China. The site offers the most complete and latest information on Chinese products and suppliers. Just like its slogan says “Connecting Buyers with China Suppliers,” Made-in-China do a good job of linking two sides. It is one of the biggest and best China online market. The website is run by Focus Technology Co., Ltd., which was listed in Shenzhen Stock Exhange in 2009, so it is a trustworthy company for you to wholesale products from China.

LightInTheBox.com is one of the best china online shopping sites. The site provides cheap and reliable items (mainly produced in China) to both individual and company consumers. They sell a total of more than 60,000 kinds of commodities covering 14 categories of products including clothing, electronics, toys, jewelry, household and sporting items.

LightInTheBox already hundreds of millions of registered users from all over the world and delivers products to consumers in over 200 countries. LightInTheBox was listed in New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 2013. The site has outstanding service, fast delivery and high quality products. It is a trustworthy China online store where you can find many China outlet stores.

Banggood.com was established in 2004, specializing in foreign trade e-commerce for almost everything you need. Based in Guangzhou, Banggood is one of the best china online stores which is dedicated to offering low price, high quality items to international customers.

The site offers a wide range of items including: apple accessories, cell phones, electronics, toys, clothing and jewelry. Banggood features faster delivery service, and they make sure all items go through quality testing before being shipped.

DHgate.com, based in Beijing, is one of China’s oldest and biggest B2B online marketplaces for items produced in China. It is like the popular site Alibaba.com. The platform mainly connects small and medium suppliers with buyers overseas, selling wholesale to retailers around the world.

Users can order Chinese produced goods directly through the site. DHgate provides a variety of items, from men’s watches to clothing, electronics at shockingly low prices. DHgate.com is a one-stop platform for your online purchasing, from international logistics and payment.

AliExpress is a part of Alibaba.com, China’s biggest online shopping company. The site retails a wide variety of products including automobiles, cell phones, computer hardware & software, electronics, beauty, lighting, shoes and Jewelry. Buyers can order as low as 1 item and enjoy fast delivery and full tracking services.

The site works like ebay, mainly provide a host platform that allows third-party companies to sell their products here. It doesn’t sell its own products.

6. JD

Beijing-based En.jd.com is one of the largest B2C Chinese e-commerce online shopping platforms. The site is owned by JD.com, China’s second largest online retailer. It provides about 40.2 million authentic products across 13 categories including computers, cell phones, home appliances, cosmetics, clothing and shoes, watches and jewelry.

Its competitive prices and speedy & reliable delivery service guarantee you a fantastic shopping experience. Its delivery service can reach more than 35 countries and regions including such as America, Canada, France, Germany, Australia and Southeast Asia.

7. Chinavasion

Chinavasion.com is an eCommerce-only wholesaler selling all kinds of hi-tech gadgets and electronics products from China. The company is based in Shenzhen, a main electronics manufacturing center, where you can find top factories that make Apple, Samsung, Sony, HTC and other branded electronic products. That`s why Chinavasion can offer competitive prices for the same items.

The site boasts more than 360,000 registered buyers, delivering to almost every country and regions worldwide.

8. Everbuying

Everbuying.com is a leading online wholesale website from China specializing in electronic devices and fashion products. They offer a wide collection of high-quality products including latest cell phones, tablets, car DVD players, wedding dresses and sports equipment – all at the most competitive factory-direct wholesale prices.

There are two important benefits on Everbuying, all customers enjoy “Free Shipping Worldwide” and“30 Days Money Back.”

9. MadeInChina

MadeInChina.com is an online B2B e-commerce platform connecting “China Suppliers” with global purchasers.

Its online store provides affordable and reliable items including home décor, personal accessories, electronic gadgets and kitchen appliances, home household appliances and more. The site features FREE SHIPPING WORLDWIDE.

10. GearBest

Gearbest.com is a leading global online wholesale retail brand. Selling hundreds of thousand products, the category include Mobile Phones, Tablet PC, Consumer Electronics, Computers&Networking, Home&Garden, Watches&Jewelry, etc.

Gearbest has built good reputation and high efficiency purchasing system, also has local warehouse in North America, Europe. It provides the fast delivery service to more than 200 countries and regions worldwide, most products enjoy free door-to-door delivery.

what is the best site to buy from china?

I personally recommend Made-in-China.com, it is a company listed in Shenzhen Stock Exchange, a trustworthy website. It have verified most suppliers listed on its platform, you can check the verified icon beside the name of the supplier.

How to order from China?

Below are the essential steps to tell you how to order from China:

Find suppliers either on China trade fairs or online wholesale market such as Alibaba, Made-in-China, DHGate. Request a sample to check the quality. Be specific about the products and ask about minimum order quantities. Negotiate Payment Terms. Pay for the Down Payment, usually around 30 percent. Shipping your goods from China.

Conclusion

Besides the above 10 China shopping websites list, there are also other Chinese websites for online shopping for you to buy products online, such as Tootoomart.com, MyeGlobal.com and so on. You can have a try and buy almost anything you want from China.

And most of the above China shopping sites have their own shopping app available on both Android and Apple store, you can download and buy products on your phone. Besides, all China shopping sites above provide international shipping, they can ship products to almost any region and country in the world.

Do you know other shopping sites from China? please share your comment below.

