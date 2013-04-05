The 10 Reasons Chinese Women Marry Foreign Men

A few days ago, a report said that many women in Shanghai expressed their minds of marrying foreign men, and some people started to do the business of introducing Chinese ladies to foreign men.

Why Chinese women are proud of marrying foreign men. I think there are several reasons:

1. In Chinese woman’s mind, foreign men are richer, so marrying foreign men means a lot of money for them. At present, China is still a developing country and not rich, so finding a foreign husband is like marrying a purse. Many Chinese women try to go abroad to marry foreigners, if they can not go abroad, at least they want to marry men from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.

2. Marrying a foreign man means good social status. China now is always trying to attract foreign investors and many Chinese people worship all foreign things; so marrying a foreign man is naturally followed by the rise in social status.

3. Marrying foreign man can meet Chinese woman’s vanity. All Chinese women have vanity, marrying foreign men can achieve their own goals and please their vanity.

4. Marrying a foreign man is a springboard to achieve their purpose of going abroad. Many Chinese people want to go abroad, but most do not have opportunities, so marrying a foreign man can achieve their purpose of going abroad easily.

5. Chinese women think foreign men are more gentlemanly. They often learn from western movies that foreign men are very polite and gentle; naturally these gentlemen attract a large number of Chinese women.

6. Marrying foreign men can meet their own freshness and curiosity. They already get used to Chinese men and are too familiar with their life style, so they want to make some changes.

7. Some Chinese women build up relationships in their daily life, naturally they will marry foreign men. Some Chinese women study abroad or work in foreign-funded enterprises in China, so they have many chances to communicate with foreign men. Of course, these women will marry foreign men after they have affections.

8. They like foreigners’ living habits and customs; they want to pursue foreign life style through international marriage. Some Chinese women begin to like foreign life style from childhood through literature or media, so they would like to achieve their purpose through marrying foreign men.

9. Chinese women think foreign countries can achieve the equality between men and women. Chinese always have concept that men are superior to women, so chinese women marry foreign men and hope to have equal life and work opportunities in foreign land.

10. Some foreign countries put forward preferential policies to attract Chinese talents; naturally some talented Chinese women also have chances. If they move and work abroad, usually their first choice is to marry foreign men.