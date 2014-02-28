16 Pictures Will Tell the Difference between Us Army and Chinese Military

Both American and Chinese military experts and fans like to compare the US army with Chinese military in every aspect. However it will always turns out to be a barren argument. Here collected are 16 pictures and they will tell you some differences between the two troops. Check out and lett me know what you think by leaving a comment below.

1. Standing and Walking

American air force soldiers walk leisurely.

Chinese air force soldiers stand and walk in line.

2. Dormitory

This is the US. soldiers’ dormitory. It is completely in disorder.

This is Chinese soldiers dormitory. The army demands that all soldiers make their quilts into the shape of tofu (like a box) , with edges and corners.

3. Soldiers and Tank

American soldiers can stay where they like on the tank.

Chinese soldiers have strict rules to follow, they have to put their foot on allowed place.

4. Disaster-relief work

After the Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans fall into chaos, fully armed U.S. troops walk on the street to guard against “enemy”.

Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers transferred the injured victims to the safe areas in the China’s Sichuan Earthquake.

5. Food

Food for the soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA)

Food for the soldiers of the US Army

6. Military training

Chinese soldiers use their hands to break bricks

The US troops training relies more on high tech.

7. Military crawl

American soldiers

Chinese soldiers

8. Military Parade

West Point graduation parade

Chinese military parade

After seeing these pictures, do you have anything in mind? Please leave your comments at the bottom of the post.

