Chinese provinces Vs world countries in GDP per capita

As the world’s second largest economy, there is nothing new that a single Chinese province can be as rich as a country. However, each province’s position in the world (wealth and GDP per capita, etc.) is a very valuable reference and interesting contrast. Some time ago, the British “The Economist” magazine published an article on its website, offering an analysis of each province’s economic strength (excluding Taiwan Province) and the nearest equivalent country in the world in various aspects including total GDP , the per capita GDP, population and exports (2010 data).

In GDP per capita, Beijing is close to Slovakia in Europe, Shanghai is as high as Saudi Arabia’s (at purchasing-power parity), Guangdong province is close to the Kazakhstan and Shandong GDP per capita is as much as South Africa. At the other extreme, the poorest province, Guizhou, has an income per head close to that ofIndia.

Below are the Chinese provinces with closest equivalent countries in per capita GDP in the Year of 2010.

◆ Shanghai ( 73,297 Yuan, or about $ 10,827) ≈ Saudi

◆ Tianjin ( 70,402 Yuan, or about $ 10,399) ≈ Hungary

◆ Beijing ( 70,251 Yuan, or about $ 10,377) ≈ Slovakia

◆ Jiangsu ( 51,999 Yuan, or about $ 7,681) ≈ Belarus

◆ Zhejiang ( 49,791 Yuan, or about $ 7,355) ≈ Azerbaijan

◆ Inner Mongolia (47,032 Yuan, or about $ 6,947) ≈ Turkey

◆ Guangdong ( 43,596 Yuan, or about $ 6,440) ≈ Kazakhstan

◆ Shandong ( 41,147 Yuan, or about $ 6,078) ≈ South Africa

◆ Liaoning ( 40,003 Yuan, or about $ 5,909) ≈ Costa Rica

◆ Fujian ( 37,404 Yuan, or about $ 5,525) ≈ Cuba

◆ Jilin ( 31,232 Yuan, or about $ 4,613) ≈ Algeria

◆ Hebei ( 28,108 Yuan, or about $ 4,152) ≈ Albania

◆ Hubei ( 27,614 Yuan, or about $ 4,079) ≈ Angola

◆ Shaanxi ( 26,847 Yuan, or about $ 3,965) ≈ Mauritius

◆ Heilongjiang ( 26,101 Yuan, or about $ 3,855) ≈ Ukraine

◆ Ningxia ( 26,073 Yuan, or about $ 3,851) ≈ Guatemala

◆ Xinjiang ( 24,841 Yuan, or about $ 3,669) ≈ Egypt

◆ Hunan ( 24,210 Yuan, or about $ 3,576) ≈ El Salvador

◆ Qinghai (per capita GDP of 24,000 Yuan, about U.S. $ 3545) ≈ Turkmenistan

◆ Hainan ( 23,665 Yuan, or about $ 3,495) ≈ Turkmenistan

◆ Henan ( 23,398 Yuan, or about $ 3,456) ≈ El Salvador

◆ Jiangxi ( 21,170 Yuan, or about $ 3,127) ≈ Guyana

◆ Sichuan ( 21,013 Yuan, or about $ 3,104) ≈ Armenia

◆ Guangxi ( 20,645 Yuan, or about $ 3,049) ≈ Swaziland

◆ Anhui ( 20,610 Yuan, or about $ 3044) ≈ Jordan

◆ Shanxi (per capita GDP of 20,391 Yuan, or about $ 3,012) ≈ Namibia

◆ Tibet ( 16,903 Yuan, or about $ 2,496) ≈ Congo (Brazzaville)

◆ Gansu (per capita GDP of 16,031 Yuan, or about $ 2368) ≈ Iraq

◆ Yunnan (per capita GDP of 15,707 Yuan, or about $ 2,320) ≈ Vanuatu

◆ Guizhou ( 13,221 Yuan, about $ 1,953) ≈ India

◆ Macau ≈ Qatar

◆ Hong Kong ≈ Singapore, Hong Kong

(Note: RMB and the U.S. dollar exchange rate is based on 2010 average central parity rate 6.7695 by Bank of China)