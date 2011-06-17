Chinese in Africa: Chinese Men Marry African Wife

Chinese man marries a Angola Girl

Since China’s implementation of the strategy of “going out” strategy, a large number of Chinese men started to work abroad and many have married African women as the other half.

It is already not unusual that a Chinese men marry a black women; however, few Chinese men dare to bring black girls back home due to some reasons.

Below are some photos of Chinese husband with African wife. The first photo is a Chinese man marrying a beautiful Angola girl. His wife is a black beauty. She is very slim and not a fat one as we generally think, her skin is not dark but brown, the couple already has two children- two twin boys – at about age of 5 or 6. From children’s look, sorry, the father’s gene is too strong; both look more like father than mother except for a little bit black skin.

Following the footsteps of Chinese companies, may Chinese workers go to Africa and work there for years. Some find their wife there and decided to settle in Africa permanently with their African family.

A large number of Chinese men marry African women; maybe it can effectively solve the gender imbalance problem in China!

The picture was shot in the subway in South Africa; they are talking in Chinese languange.

Chinese migrant worker marries a wife in Gabon, Africa!

A man form China’s Liaoning province marries a Ethiopia wife.

A Hubei province guy marries a Tanzanian wife! His wife is beautiful and the husband looks very happy!

This is a child of a couple of a Chinese man and African woman, I have been thinking if this child should be considered a Chinese (just a little black)? Very confused ah!!! The child’s mother is a Côte d’Ivoire woman while the father a migrant worker from China.

The son of a wealthy businessman in Sichuan, China, married the Kenya Miss!!!

A migrant worker from China’s Shandong province has a daughter with his African wife, his wife died when the daughter was two years old, and he himself grows vegetables on the outskirts of Nairobi to support the whole family. He is both a father and mother. Life must be very difficult for him.

Great Shandong man! Great Chinese man!

A mixed-blood man of Chinese and African in Mauritius. The father, from Taishan of Guangdong province, went to Africa to make a living half a century ago, the mother was a local black African. This picture was shot when he returned to Guangdong to get together with the Chinese family.

When Chinese companies help boost economic development in Africa, some Chinese men also win the hearts of many African girls. Their wife can speak good Mandarin Chinese. These are Chinese wife in Lagos, Africa.

This young Chinese guy is from Fujian province and now lives in Congo, African. The girl is his African wife. They open a restaurant there to make money, and the wife can even talk in Chinese.