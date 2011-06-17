Chinese in Africa: Chinese Men Marry African Wife
Chinese man marries a Angola Girl
Since China’s implementation of the strategy of “going out” strategy, a large number of Chinese men started to work abroad and many have married African women as the other half.
It is already not unusual that a Chinese men marry a black women; however, few Chinese men dare to bring black girls back home due to some reasons.
Below are some photos of Chinese husband with African wife. The first photo is a Chinese man marrying a beautiful Angola girl. His wife is a black beauty. She is very slim and not a fat one as we generally think, her skin is not dark but brown, the couple already has two children- two twin boys – at about age of 5 or 6. From children’s look, sorry, the father’s gene is too strong; both look more like father than mother except for a little bit black skin.
Following the footsteps of Chinese companies, may Chinese workers go to Africa and work there for years. Some find their wife there and decided to settle in Africa permanently with their African family.
A large number of Chinese men marry African women; maybe it can effectively solve the gender imbalance problem in China!
The picture was shot in the subway in South Africa; they are talking in Chinese languange.
Chinese migrant worker marries a wife in Gabon, Africa!
A man form China’s Liaoning province marries a Ethiopia wife.
A Hubei province guy marries a Tanzanian wife! His wife is beautiful and the husband looks very happy!
This is a child of a couple of a Chinese man and African woman, I have been thinking if this child should be considered a Chinese (just a little black)? Very confused ah!!! The child’s mother is a Côte d’Ivoire woman while the father a migrant worker from China.
The son of a wealthy businessman in Sichuan, China, married the Kenya Miss!!!
A migrant worker from China’s Shandong province has a daughter with his African wife, his wife died when the daughter was two years old, and he himself grows vegetables on the outskirts of Nairobi to support the whole family. He is both a father and mother. Life must be very difficult for him.
Great Shandong man! Great Chinese man!
A mixed-blood man of Chinese and African in Mauritius. The father, from Taishan of Guangdong province, went to Africa to make a living half a century ago, the mother was a local black African. This picture was shot when he returned to Guangdong to get together with the Chinese family.
When Chinese companies help boost economic development in Africa, some Chinese men also win the hearts of many African girls. Their wife can speak good Mandarin Chinese. These are Chinese wife in Lagos, Africa.
This young Chinese guy is from Fujian province and now lives in Congo, African. The girl is his African wife. They open a restaurant there to make money, and the wife can even talk in Chinese.
Africans are smart, clean, beautiful and smell like shea butter,cocoa butter and heaven. 💖
Caucasoids are the subhuman neanderthal ones who thought that bathing was African witchcraft. Sooo
A lot of Caucasians in disguise on this website trying to stir up drama. How pathetic. African men and Asian men are both handsome. African women and Asian women are both beautiful. None of these stereotypes for either race are accurate. As long as African people maintain there own language and culture as well this is fine with me personally. How sweet. They all seem to love eachother.
CBS anchor woman Cindy Hsu got so crazy she seid she wanted to pull Julie Chen eyes!
Thank you for this article. Love it. It’s great if you find a good Chinese man to marry. So many ignorant and jealous comments here. It’s insane how crazy people get when black/African women get with other races of men. People are so jealous.
All these black women are ugly, smell like shit! And you know why these Chinese men aren’t bringing them back home ? Because they will never be accepted they look like monkeys with the fake hair weave having ass hoes 😂
ofc you are a woman saying this..sad jealousy
Hey Hua, ping pong Chong. There’s plenty of hard working black guys out there. There’s plenty of lazy Chinese men who are a pong long Chong like you.
Well, Chinese women are so bad that even Chinese men would be with African women or any women compared to Chinese women.
Chinese men destroy their bloodline and shame their families by mixing with filthy subhuman black monkeys.
Fuck you ching chong butt!!!!
Invisible eyes, I think medicated glasses where made for Asian XD
You Asian are so feminine, there are no men in Asia just girls~
Blacks dating or getting married to you fags are only after you money morons we don’t genuinely like asians.
It is either because you have a pretty girly face that makes blacks squeal or your pocket is loaded hahaha.
So don’t think so highly of yourselves ‘CHEN’ 😉
Did you guys forget you have little penis, no stamina and bed and a cowards that runs to hide underneath their moms skirt when they have problems? Lol
Made in china hahahaha
you sound like a mad cracker. did you silly négro learned from yo cracker master
You’re insane. This has nothing to do with white people. Leave us out of it. So obsessed with us, you’re pathetic.
for whatever reason you hate asian men. let me guess ,hmmm… aha, you get abused sexually and financially by asian guys. hahaha
The guy that wrote that is a white racist . he is not Chinese. He has a mental problem caused by his fathers’s use of his anus as a practice hole for his dad’s friends . This is what has caused his mental disease. His mother was also a mental retard because she is also his aunt. You can see his idiot Neanderthal blog online. He feels bad because he learned he is part Neanderthal and not fully human like African people’s are.
You could be wrong, we are all a mixture of several strains. But while non-African people geneally have Neanderthal DNA in them, Africans have likely a lot of Homo erectus in them (that’s how the strain is called). Homo sapiens OTOH is basically modern man.
Stop acting like a white racist gook. Your race isn’t nothing but yellow shit. Stay to your cat and dog eating own.
Hey Chuck. Black people have no civilization. They live in huts and they bang men in tribal meetings. Fuck back to your shithole country.
God gave the Africans the most of his world. Others talk, but they come to the African people to learn how to be a person. That will never change. He gave the Aborigine the other treasure of his world. Those that come to make problems, have only a very short time left in this world. You will come to know this, sooner than most think.
Angola girl is cutie.I will also marry her if I were that man.
lol i like it , i am african male . i study in china now . i have many Chinese friends .i lived in the west for 8 years . Chinese are the most friendly people you will ever met ! trust me on that! there is almost 0 crime in china in the population of 1.5 billion !!!! so if chinese want to marry black women ,who cares?? guys its 2014-2015!!! they can marry whoever they want ……..Recently the chinese president say:” China will never use Force to achieve its goal” i dont think they are colonizing africa. Unless the west that Arm rebels that commit genocide and assassinate presidents .Africa will be free one day and China is not the ennemy!! When was the last time you hear chinese goverment supporting rebels in Africa or some bushitting president??
Ken, if you argue to these monsters you will earn their fuck views of un humanity and harshness, dear who fuck are they? do they mean anything to us, grow up they can’t colonise up we are mentally active let them dare and pay their fuck unus a face to pity whoever loves either asian or european must be killed leave our beautiful africa for God’s sake you dumbs
Dear people…its all political. They will colonize Africa and take your land. Watch and see…
None of you ignorant, johnny come lately rascist chinese motha fuckas no a shit about african history or culture. We’re no way inferior to you, and you, laight the whites you both envy and loathe, can handle the truth. Ancient Egypt and Nubia, from where the West got its script, and much of its science, were black African. We have our own ancient, sophisticated, martial arts, such as that of the ancient, elite Kadiang warriors’ society. We’ve forgotten more shit than you’ll ever know, you pie faced mothafudkas.
Ken- You’re a liar, either a hateful bitter angry racist black man, or a misinformed troll. Chinese culture and civilization is just as old as africa. the oldest civilization is in babylonia, located today in Iran.
The troglodyte 313chris is a Russian Information War agent .. he is White and has a blog full of this type of crap .. he is here to cause inter racial hatred don’t think he is Chinese and take hate out on Chinese as a group because of this Russian bot comment . Hate Russia for starting this crap. We all know they are the racists offering white farmers in South Africa citizenship. Don’t reply with racist hate to a white man coming here to cause division and keep us ALL from sending him back to the caves he came from
“Vladimir”, you are no Russian either. Those early humans, who lived in caves, lived in Africa as well, but you choose to forget it and even forget how many of you are living still today. Those early days of high civilzations (which existed everywhere on earth, NOT particularly in Africa) are long forgotten and you have descended to a lower level than before.. The white people you are trying to disparage are not the same as the cave people, they are descendants of modern strains coming out of central Asia, themselves survivors of a high civlization (which was destroyed with a lost continent given the name Atlantis).
haha yes! shitty blackys being enriched by superior Chinese genes.
It’s a taste of their own medicine. they fuck white women, now they have to pay the price and must become Chinese.
Usiic- you’re an idiot. most of africa have been mixing with different people for hundreds of years or more. africa is known for it’s diverse gene pool. grow up!
Welcome to Africa my Chinese brothers, you are at home. Contribute to the development of our beautiful continent and be prosperous and happy. We are all citizens of the world and there is only one race. The funny thing is that when disaster strikes we forget about racial issues for a short time, we suddenly become one nation. Mmm interesting!!!
Actually we don’t become one nation, we rather transcend all nations and become humanity again. This happens when we stop emphasizing the past accomplishments (real or imagined) or our own “race”. This goes for all of us.
Negroids and Mongoloids should realize that they’re the same.
I also merry to a Chinese man, my mother is indian and my father is African
and my husband is Chinese he came from china to Guyana and we fell in love at high school, I am like the birth child of the movie missippis masala ,we have 3 lovely kids together 2boys and 1 girl, i personal think you don’t know when you going to fall in love with and at that time i don’t think race matter, because if we take out skin and cut our hair who will ever know what race we are? so i think we are all god creation, i think every body should see each other as a special being,
“because if we take out skin and cut our hair who will ever know what race we are? so i think we are all god creation”
It is the human in us which is God’s creation. The division into races (and the resulting differences, which are real) was not God’s doing. So if you do your best to access to and become again the human in you (and in others), you will be fine.
well,am ethiopian that is gud.but chinese guy are not cute like korean guy.now a day korean guys are hot nowaday.
u heard of korean surgery
We are all human beings! Let us look past skin!!!!!!!!
Agree with you. Just look at how happy they are in pictures, you will forget skin colors.
agree with you peter
on what crack is you on?
The so called “Chinese-Mauritian” is actually Michael Lee Chin a Chinese-Jamaican
I do not like you racism bias, every one is equal. We should not judge people by skin color.
We’re all equal? So you could walk onto a pro basketball team and be equal to all the other players? No one is equal to anyone else.
To be fair China has a female shortage.
That may be true, but it does not make sense socially how Chinese men from mainland china fresh off the boat who are socially inept manage to score with black women at all? Also their small penises would be a turn off. They are not the rich chinese and even the wealthy chinese have trouble finding caucasian women in North America. How do these poorer Chinese even have a chance other than in Indonesia? Sociologically this seems difficult.
better question you should be asking, instead of penis size… is how the Chinese are dominating the economies of Africa these days..
Give it a generation. I look at it positively.
Black women do not necessary have a well in between their legs.
Besides, any hard shaft would have a bigger impact than otherwise.
Maybe you’re projecting your own inability to find quality women on others. You are an angry little man because you realized you are literally at the bottom of the pecking order.
LMAO!!!! that is too funny!!
Hey pseudoscientist , don’t be jealous if an asian man took away your girl
Generally speaking Asian men like to stick to their own kind. We find Asian women far more attractive, physically and personalit wise, than women other races. Men of all races pretty much all desire Asian women and have fetishes so you see more Asian women with Non Asian men. And a lot of these men chasing after asian women have really small penis. I bet you have a small one ! Even worse, a smaller brain and wallet.
life is beautiful, let us live free and friendly.but i do not see here any black man with his Chinese wife or girlfriend, what is going on?please we must ,,,,,,more equitable,,,,ah,ah,ah!any way talk free, congratulation!
In a normal social darwinian model, a black man would win over a chinese wife and the chinese man would not get a black wife. So this is an interesting phenomena that is not natural to the social darwinian makeup.
Wow! Is the chinese the new colonialist in Africa? Where are the pictures of married black men and chinese women? Also, african or black genes are much stronger than chinese genes.
I don’t see any problem with Chinese men having married black Africans. They went to Africa and like all almost men, they are attracted to woman. They fell in love for whatever reason, they then get married n then start their family.
I would like to see how the presence of the Chinese will impact Africa in the longer term.
The Chinese were in Africa before this. It was in the 15th century (I think) that a famous Chinese admiral (Zhong He?) reached eastern Africa with a huge fleet. There are many Africans with slanted eyes in Kenya and they are the result of that contact.
your comment made my day, according to 3 different research stats from YIP, Okcupid, black women are least desirable among any race, while Chinese women come on on top surpassed white, So in a real life situation, no Chinese, White, Latino, or even black male themselves would give black women the time of the day. and what? black men chinese lady? loL! never seen/heard anything this funny, I don’t know any decent raised east asian Chick would lower themselves to a ghetto thug.
NE Mongoloid- You are wrong, I disagree with you. I live in NYC, in U.S, and I have seen asian chinese women and other asian women with black men. I don’t know where you live, but in Canada, new york city and other major U.S cities, also in London U.K, the younger generation of east asians are dating various races of people today. some get married, have children, others just date for fun. lots of mixed race asian children, adults too in the west. maybe you should get out more, lol!
Beauty is a gift and not everyone is blessed with it. To condemn a particular race as being most unattractive is Dumb, Ugly and unattractive not to mention, utterly childish, so choose your words wisely, and better still keep your unwarranted ugly opinions to your ugly self.
Black men are lazy and worthless. They are at the bottom of the scale of social/genetic evolution.
Hence it makes sense black African women will leave them for superior Chinese males.
i ignorant Chinese have u ever meet one , or are just trolling !
Most black women I know would never date any Asian at all especially Chinese men.They have small dicks, walk and smell funny..
Has your race descended so low that they have to sell themselves based on dick size because they have nothing else going for them, and perpetuate the meme of other races having smaller dicks? I am quite sure there are enough small dicks in Africa to serve the rest of the planet, but you take well care to keep quiet about this as it would hurt your already hurt image.