15 Totally Incredible Facts about China’s Dominance in Manufacturing

China is not only the most populated country on the planet. But when it comes to production, it also dominates in many industries. In our daily life you may find lot of stuff produced in China– just look at the label on your computer, toys, and shoes. China dominantes in many fields in global manufacturing.Some people say that Chinese people almost make ​​the whole world. Do not you believe it? Here are 10 facts that’ll surprise you.

1. China produces 50% of the apples worldwide. The next biggest producer is the US at only 6%!

2. China produces more than 90% of the world’s personal computers.

3. China produces half of worldwide vegetables

4. Of all the air conditioners worldwide, China produces 80%.

5. China manufactures more than 70% of all the mobile phones sold worldwide.

6. China produces more than 60% pair of shoes in the world.

7. Chinese produces about 51.5 million tons of pork each year, about 50 percent as a percent of global total.

8. More than 90% of American flags are made by low-cost Chinese factories.

9. 60% of the world’s brand-name luxury goods have their products made in China.

10. More than 80% of artificial Christmas trees worldwide are made in China.

11.China’s tea production accounts for 33 percent of the world total.

12. World’s three-quarters of toys are made in Shenzhen Special Economic Zone, China.

13. More than 40% of the world’s cigarettes were produced in China.

14. China is the world’s largest aquatic producer, accounting for more than 60% of world fishery production.

15. China was responsible for 29% of the world’s total CO2 emissions.

With so huge production in so many fields, do you think China will surpass the United States and in a few years and become the world’s dominant power. Please let me know what you think by leaving your comment below.