Top 20 Most Popular Websites in China

If you want to know more about China, you should know some popular Chinese websites. Below is a list of the top 20 most popular websites in the country.

1. Baidu.com 百度

Baidu is the leading Chinese language search engine. It also provides other services including Baidu Baike, MP3 music, map, video and other internet services.

2. qq.com 腾讯网

QQ is a popular website portal under Tencent Group, which owns the most popular instant messaging service – QQ – in China. The site provides services such as news, music, video and micro blogging.

3. Taobao.com 淘宝网

Taobao is the largest Chinese language shopping website, similar to eBay and Amazon. Taobao provides an easy-to-use platform for small businesses and individual entrepreneurs to open online retail stores.

4. sina.com.cn 新浪网

Sina.com.cn is the largest Chinese-language web portal. It offers internet services like Sina weibo, news, blog, video and sports, tech and so on. Sina is regarded as one of the three classic Chinese language media with Sohu.com and 163.com.

5. ifeng.com 凤凰网

ifeng.com is a Hong Kong based website providing various services like online news, pictures, videos, internet communities and e-commerce. The website features many video content from famous Hong Kong Phoenix TV.

6. sohu.com 搜狐

Sohu.com is Chinese online portal which mainly provides news, online games, video and entertainment services. The site is especially favored by female netizens.

7. weibo.com 新浪微博

Sina Weibo is a popular Chinese microb logging service like Twitter and Facebook, it belongs to Sina Corporation.

8. 163.com 网易

163.com is one of the most-popular portals in China. It offers latest news, online games, sports, tech and other services.

9. tmall.com 天猫

Tmall.com is a Chinese B2C online shopping platform. It provides a online market for both Chinese and international businesses to sell brand name goods to Chinese consumers.

10. youku.com 优酷网

Youku is China’s leading video-sharing website like Youtube.

11. soso.com 搜搜，

Soso.com is a search engine website affiliated to Tencent. It provides services including image search, music search, news search and video search.

12. sogou.com 搜狗

Sogou.com is a Chinese search engine which can search text, images, music, and maps. Sogou is owned by Sohu company.

13. cntv.cn 中国网络电视台

CNTV is China`s national TV broadcaster website. CNTV provides text news and features video programs from China National Television’s many channels.

14 etao.com 一淘网

etao is an online comparison shopping search engine affiliated with Alibaba Group. It index millions of items and provides daily deal from various Chinese shopping websites.

15. jd.com 京东商城

jd.com is a leading Chinese electronic commerce company. It is the largest B2C online retailer in China. Its English website en.jd.com provides products worldwide.

16. iqiyi.com 爱奇艺

iqiyi.com, China’s Hulu clone, is an online video website providing premium licensed video content in China. The site now is now owned by Baidu Group.

17. hao123.com hao123网址之家

Hao123 is a the most classic and popular Chinese website directory. It recommend website lists such as news, SNS, music, game, video, etc.

18. xinhuanet.com 新华网

Xinhuanet is the official website of the Chinese government’s Xinhua News Agency. It mainly provides breaking news from across China and the world.

19. pengyou.com 朋友网

pengyou.com is Tencent’s social network site and mainly targets at both campus and office users.

20. people.com.cn 人民网

people.com.cn is a large-scale information platform owned by People’s Daily – one of the world’s top ten newspapers.