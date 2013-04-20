If you want to know more about China, you should know some popular Chinese websites. Below is a list of the top 20 most popular websites in China.

Launched in April 2008, Tmall.com mainly provides top-quality branded merchandise. A great number of international and domestic Chinese brands have established storefronts on the shopping platform. Tmall.com is a branch website within Alibaba Group.

Baidu is the leading Chinese language search engine based in Beijing. It also provides other services including Baidu Baike, MP3 music, map, video and other internet services.

QQ is a popular website portal under Tencent Group, which owns the most popular instant messaging service – QQ – in China. The site provides services such as news, music and video.

Sohu.com is Chinese online portal which mainly provides news, online games, sports, video, forum, blog and entertainment services. The site is especially favored by female netizens. It also has Weibo.com, the biggest micro-blogging portal in China.

Similar to eBay and Amazon, Taobao is the largest Chinese language shopping website as well as the biggest shopping platform in Asia. Taobao provides an easy-to-use platform for small businesses and individual entrepreneurs to open online retail stores. You can find almost all household products there including clothes, digital products, beauty items and so on.

It belongs to the biggest Chinese interest security company Qihoo 360, in China, its anti-virus software is the most popular computer security product in China. It online directory is also very popular.

jd.com is a leading Chinese electronic commerce company. It is the largest B2C online retailer in China. Its English website en.jd.com provides products worldwide.

Sina.com.cn is the largest Chinese-language web portal. It offers internet services like Sina weibo, news, blog, video and sports, tech and so on. Sina is regarded as one of the three classic Chinese language media with Sohu.com and 163.com.

Sina Weibo is a popular Chinese micro-blogging service like Twitter and Facebook, it belongs to Sina Corporation. You can get instant news and what people are talking about in China.

Xinhuanet is the official website of the Chinese government’s Xinhua News Agency. It mainly provides breaking news from across China and the world. It has 8 different language versions including English, Chinese, Spanish, Japanese, Dutch, French, Portuguese, Japanese.

The site name CSDN is short for Chinese Software Developer Network. It was founded in 1999, it is the biggest portal for Chinese IT talents. It has about 27 million members as of 2019 and owns more than 28 million IT tech articles.

Alipay is China’s leading online and mobile payments app, owned by Alibaba AliExpress company. It provides an easy, safe and secure way for millions of people and businesses to make and receive payments on the Internet.

Hao123 is a the most classic and popular Chinese website directory. It is now a branch website by Baidu.com. It recommends website lists such as news, SNS, music, game, video, etc to Chinese netizens.

Youku is China’s leading video-sharing website like Youtube.

163.com is one of the most-popular portals in China. It offers latest news, online games, sports, tech and other services.

Sogou.com is a Chinese search engine which can search text, images, music, and maps. Sogou is owned by Sohu company.

iqiyi.com, China’s Hulu clone, is an online video website providing premium licensed video content in China. The site now is now owned by Baidu Group.

ifeng.com is a Hong Kong based website providing various services like online news, pictures, videos, internet communities and e-commerce. The website features many video content from famous Hong Kong Phoenix TV.

CNTV is China`s national TV broadcaster website. CNTV provides text news and features video programs from China National Television’s many channels.

People.com.cn is a large-scale information platform owned by People’s Daily – one of the world’s top ten newspapers.

