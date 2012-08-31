Top 10 Websites to Download Chinese Songs & Music For Free

The majority of music resources on the Internet are in English. That’s why it is difficult to find Chinese songs on the web, If you are a Chinese song lover and want to download huge amount of Chinese music online, you can try the following 10 websites to download Chinese songs for free.

Baidu Music (百度音乐) is a totally free music search engine. Its search results provide only links to songs from where you can download latest Chinese songs for free.

Its home page lists some downloadable top 10, 100, 500 trending song charts. The site lets you download music in various formats like MP3, WMA and SWF. Besides, Baidu Music App is available on PC, iPhone and Android platforms.

If you are from regions outside mainland China, It will show “Sorry, our current licence does not allow playback in your current territory.” The only way out is to use a VPN service to unlock the site.

5nd Music is a popular website which hosts huge amount of copyrighted Chinese songs. Users can choose their favorite songs on its song list and play online.

If you want to download your favorite song, just click song name and you will find a download button “歌曲下载” under the song name. Click this button and then click with the right mouse button on “本地下载 ” and choose “链接另存为”, then the downloading process starts.

QQ Music (QQ 音乐) is a popular music portal with more than 30 million copyrighted Chinese songs. Users can find a large collection of trending songs and tracks on it. You can listen to songs or play popular songs listed on its interface.

It supports downloading of a variety of formats like MP3, WMA, RAM. It is easy to download music with QQ music, you can download its app and download it to your phone. It has iOS, Android, Windows and Mac apps available. Download its apps at https://y.qq.com/download/index.html

Kogou Music (酷狗音乐) is another fantastic place where you can listen to music and download it. The site provides more than 17 million popular HD Chinese songs.

Downloading is free for most songs, but copyrighted and HD music is only open to download for paid members. Its App is available on PC, iPhone and Android platforms. Download its apps at http://download.kugou.com/.

Migu Music (咪咕音乐) is another popular Chinese music portal, it belongs to the largest mobile telecommunications network in China. The site has more than 35 million legitimate Chinese songs.

On Migu users can almost find any song your like through its search engine. They can listen to music online or download songs by several clicks.

9sky (九天音乐) hosts more than 300 thousands songs since the 1970s, and 80% of the songs have lyrics and 95% singers with profile.

The site also has more than 3,000 MTV for watching online. It is free to download songs but users need to become its register first. It has both Android and iOS apps available. Download it here http://www.9sky.com/download

Netease Cloud Music (网易云音乐) is another popular music platform. The site is supported by Netease, one of the biggest Internet Giant in China. Soso Music allows users to discover songs through its search box and then lots of song resource links are listed in the results.People can listen to the song before downloading. If you want to download it, you will need to install its windows software or mobile app after downloading it. Download its apps at https://music.163.com/#/download

Kuwo Music（酷我音乐）has its own massive song resources itself. It owns a user-friendly interface which puts everything within reach of your fingertips and It always stays updated fairly frequently.

Using its search function on the navigation bar, you can get the song search result in list form, and the next step is to click the download link “⇩” to start the download. It is so easy to download songs on Kuwo.

360 Music (360音乐) is another easy-to-use music search engine. Its front page offers many song rankings based on popularity and regions.

It has channels such as Singers MV, Rank. With its powerful search function users can find free music link crawled from the web and download very easily.

9Ku (9酷音乐) is a medium-sized music site. The site features various song and track rankings. Users must register first before downloading songs.

Besides the above 10 Chinese sites for you to download Chinese songs in mp3 and other format, I also find a English site http://singchinesesongs.com/ where you can play streaming Chinese songs directly without downloading.

