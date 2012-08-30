Top 5 China Travel Forums
Tired of wasting endless hours trolling the web searching for the advice about your China trip? These great forums will help you find the anwsers about your China trip.
It offers most trusted travel advice, a very active forum, a lot of travel experts from China or travel enthusiasts can always offer you some answers that you can not find through search engines.
One of the most active forums about China travel. there you can plan a vacation with the help of travelers like you. Ask a question about an upcoming trip or share your travel advice.
This is a place to share your travel experiences, ask help from other travelers, learn Chinese language, Chinese culture and its people and make friends. The site is owned by a Chinese tour operator, offering very creditable information and tips.
4. Trippy (The former Virtual Tourist Forum)
You will get China travel and vacation advice from its huge amount of members. When post a China travel question, you will get unbiased, timely answers and insights from real travelers and China locals.
5. Topix Forum
Actually this forum mainly collect travel-related news about China. You will find some fresh news which may affect your travel plan in China.
Top Ten Jobs If You Love To Travel
(10) Flight attendant
It may be the most obvious travel-related job, but it’s also one of the most accessible: You don’t need a specialized degree to become a flight attendant, and most major airlines only require prior customer service experience and a certification from the Federal Aviation Administration. The hours are frequently erratic, and the work isn’t always easy, but you’ll get a glimpse of hundreds of cities across the globe during your career. A bonus perk? Free or discounted flights for you and your family.
(9) International aid worker
If you want to travel for a living while making a real difference in people’s lives, consider working for an international aid organization like USAID. With this job, you can visit struggling countries and help its residents recover from dire situations such as natural disasters and famine. You’ll need a background in a field like health, agriculture or education and a strong interest in social work, according to How Stuff Works.
(8)Exploration geologist
Exploration geologists help resource extraction companies identify the most profitable places from which to extract natural resources. Since extraction tends to happen in places that aren’t very well-populated, exploration geologists get to travel to some of the most remote regions of the world, and can be away from home for months at a time.
(7)Cruise line worker
Working on a cruise ship is a travel lover’s dream gig: You quite literally make a living traveling the world, all while receiving free food and accommodations. Whether you’re a restaurant server, a shop clerk or a performer in the cruise’s entertainment lineup, there are opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds to work on one of these “floating resorts.” Websites like Cruise Line Jobs list employment openings with some of the top-rated cruise lines.
(6)Travel tour guide
Imagine spending your days guiding fellow travel lovers through a bustling European metropolis, or perhaps a small local village is more your speed. Wherever you want to go, popular travel destinations are always in need of friendly, knowledgeable guides to lead tourists through city sights and cultural excursions. Study up on the history and culture of your city of choice, and don’t forget to brush up on the local language!
(5)Archaeologist
Archaeologists travel the world to recover and preserve artifacts from past human cultures. Careers in archaeology require frequent travel, often to remote regions of the earth.
A benefit of speaking one of the world’s most popular languages is that there are people all over the world who want to learn it. Teaching English in a foreign country is one of the easiest ways to get out and see the world. Many teaching positions in foreign countries do require a certification, but you can easily get one in about a month’s time.
(3)Executive assistant
It may not be the most glamorous of jobs, but playing a behind-the-scenes role in the life of a corporate executive or other high-powered professional means you’ll be right alongside your boss on his or her business trips. Since individuals in these positions travel quite frequently for important client meetings, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to see new places while you work.
(2) Oceanographer
If you love traveling by sea and have a passion for learning more about it, then there is probably no better career for you than that of an oceanographer. Oceanographers often split their time between laboratories and research ships, where they can spend months away from home visiting remote regions of the ocean.
(1) International Marriage Broker Tour Leader.
If you love to travel and are single this is absolutely the best job you can imagine. International Marriage Brokers travels the world holding single events in some of the most beautiful places on earth. Each week companies like A Foreign Affair travel to exotic locations in Eastern Europe, Asian and Latin America. Business men and professionals travel in groups where they will attend single events that A Foreign Affair call socials, at these social events the men will meet 500 to 1000 beautiful single women and models. The tours consists of social, dating and site seeing, all while interacting with dozens of men and women falling in love.
