Top 5 China Travel Forums

Tired of wasting endless hours trolling the web searching for the advice about your China trip? These great forums will help you find the anwsers about your China trip.

1. Tripadvisor Forum

It offers most trusted travel advice, a very active forum, a lot of travel experts from China or travel enthusiasts can always offer you some answers that you can not find through search engines.

2. Fodor`s Forum

One of the most active forums about China travel. there you can plan a vacation with the help of travelers like you. Ask a question about an upcoming trip or share your travel advice.

3. Travelchinaguide Forum

This is a place to share your travel experiences, ask help from other travelers, learn Chinese language, Chinese culture and its people and make friends. The site is owned by a Chinese tour operator, offering very creditable information and tips.

4. Trippy (The former Virtual Tourist Forum)

You will get China travel and vacation advice from its huge amount of members. When post a China travel question, you will get unbiased, timely answers and insights from real travelers and China locals.

5. Topix Forum

Actually this forum mainly collect travel-related news about China. You will find some fresh news which may affect your travel plan in China.

