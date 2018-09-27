4 Types Of Guys Chinese Girls Like Most

Many western guys that travel to China would like to try dating Chinese girls. Not all of them succeed simply because most have misconceptions about Chinese girls and do not know how to get Chinese girls to like them.

If you are one of those unfortunate fellas, fear not, for I got you. My name is Victor, I have been living in China for three years now and have tried to pick up hundreds of Chinese girls. In this article, I will teach you how to be a type of guy that Chinese girls like and will bust three most common myths about Chinese girls.

So what type of guys do Chinese girls actually like?

1. Authentic and genuine

Being authentic and genuine means that you should not change your behavior to make a girl to like you. If your jokes and behavior are not authentic to your personality and you act in a certain way just to attract girls, they will sense it. So, be true to yourself.

2. Those who can vibe and have fun

Find something that interests you first and then “invite a girl into your party”. The best way to make someone laugh is to laugh yourself.

3. Not needy

Do not be needy! Be the buyer, not the seller. A girl can sense when you want to date her more than she wants to date you. Therefore, the best way not to be needy for a girl is to communicate with lots of them so you do not feel needy to see just one girl.

4. Confident

Easier said than done. However, the best way to feel confident in every situation is to practice. Practice going out a lot and talking to Chinese girls. After a while, you will become more and more confident talking to them. You will probably start with one awkward date but slowly and surely, you will get better and better and someday find a girl of your dreams.

There also several common myths about Chinese girls that you should not believe if you want to try dating them.

The first myth is that in order to be liked by a Chinese girl you should speak Chinese well. In my personal experience, it is not crucial whether you speak Chinese or not. When I came to China for the first time, I could hardly introduce myself in Chinese, let alone have elaborate conversations with girls. All I knew is how to buy things in a store and ask some basic questions. This is how I started. Nonetheless, after one month in China I began actively dating Chinese girls. I discovered that many of them were actually attracted to me because of my poor Chinese skills. They found it interesting to teach me their language, and this is how many of my early relationships with Chinese girls started.

The second myth is that Chinese girls prioritize money over other things. What I found was that it is not true. The only basic requirement for most of them is that the guy be a normal human being, nice and clean. Money can be a nice bonus but it is rarely a deciding factor.

The third myth is that Chinese girls are easy to hook up with for foreigners. It is definitely true that many of them are more attracted to foreigners, especially to white people, but it does not mean that they are easy. In my experience, it can be easy to grab their attention and even get their number, so at the beginning it may also seem easy to get a date or something more out of it, but in reality, it is much harder. Many of them actually find excuses not to meet you. I personally experienced quite a few situations where girls approached me, asked themselves for my number, said compliments to me and then refused to meet me when I asked for a date.

There you go guys. Let me know if my advice helped you in any way. If you have more questions on relationships with Chinese girls, feel free to ask them on the comments.

