The 10 Most Handsome Man in China

Who is the most handsome Chinese man? Everybody has his own standard and below is my list of the most handsome man in China.

1. Tony Leung (梁朝伟)

There are many handsome guys in the Hong Kong film industry, but few are that versatile and talented like Tony Leung. Surely, he strikes people as a charismatic guy with good looks and pretty and melancholic eyes.

2. Andy Lau (刘德华)

Andy Lau is one of the greatest stars of Hong-Kong and Asia. He is an ageless myth, he can make several generations of a family to admire him. Time seems to have no traces on his handsome face. Check his most famous songs in this list and his most famous movies here.

3. Leehom Wang (王力宏)

Leehom Wang is not a familiar name to many people in the Chinese world. Leehom Wang is very tall and well-built, he is also very talented, he is good at singing, can compose songs, write lyrics, and even play lots of instruments.

4. Nicholas Tse (谢霆锋)

Nicholas Tse is a Hong Kong singer and actor. He is incredibly good looking and has very delicate appearance and looks so manly. With so many pop songs and popular movies, he is also a very talented star in Asia.

5. Chen Daoming (陈道明)

Chen Daoming is an excellent Chinese actor who has starred in various movies and television series. He has both handsome appearance and acting skill. He is favored by many Chinese people as an middle-age idol.

6. Show Lo (罗志祥)

Show Lo is a handsome, sexy and talented guy. He is good at singing and dancing and is a super performer on stage. Check his most famous songs here.

7. Edison Chen (陈冠希)

Edison Chen is a Chinese actor born in Canada. He is good-looking, and overall very handsome.

8. Vic Chou (周渝民)

Vic Chou is an actor, singer and model from Taiwan. He is famous as one member of the famous boy band F4, and has starred in many Taiwanese films and TV series.

9. Jay Chou (周杰伦)

Jay Chou is a singer and actor from Taiwan. Chou integrates Chinese with Western music to create songs that fuse R&B, rock and pop genres. He composes all his own songs, as well as songs for other singers. Check this song list to see his most famous songs.

10. Liu Ye (刘烨)

Liu Ye is an excellent Chinese actor who has starred in lots of movies such as Curse of Golden Flower and City of Life and Death.

Do you know other handsome Chinese man? Please share in the comment sections below.

