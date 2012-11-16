Top 10 Online English Shopping Websites From China
Today online shopping is growing rapidly worldwide, a growing number of individual consumers and companies prefer to enjoy benefits of low price, broad categories and fast delivery offered by the online China stores. Products made in China are well-known for low price and acceptable quality. Buying products from China online is surely a wise choice. Here is a list of top 10 China online shopping websites based on popularity. All these online shopping sites are in English language, some also offer other language versions
1. LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox.com is one of the best china online shopping sites. The site provides cheap and reliable items (mainly produced in China) to both individual and company consumers. They sell a total of more than 60,000 kinds of commodities covering 14 categories of products including clothing, electronics, toys, jewelry, household and sporting items. LightInTheBox already hashundreds of millions ofregistered users from all over the world and delivers products to consumers in over 200 countries and territories.LightInTheBox was listed in New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 2013. The site has outstanding service, fast delivery and high quality products. It is a trustworthy online store from China.
2. Banggood
Banggood.com was established in 2004, specializing in foreign trade e-commerce for almost everything you need. Based in Guangzhou, Banggood is one of the best china online stores which is dedicated to offering low price, high quality itmes to international customers. The site offers a wide range of itmes including: apple accessories, cell phones, electronics, toys, clothing and jewelry. Banggood features faster delivery service, and they make sure all items go through quality testing before being shipped.
3. JD
Beijing-based En.jd.com is one of the largest B2C e-commerce platforms from China. The site is owned by JD.com, China’s second largest online retailer. It provides about 40.2 million authentic products across 13 categories including computers, cell phones, home appliances, cosmetics, clothing and shoes, watches and jewelry. Its competitive prices and speedy & reliable delivery service guarantee you a fantastic shopping experience. Its delivery service can reach more than 35 countries and regions including such as America, Canada, France, Germany, Australia and Southeast Asia.
4. Chinavasion
Chinavasion.com is an eCommerce-only wholesaler selling all kinds of hi-tech gadgets and electronics products from China. The company is based in Shenzhen, a main electronics manufacturing center, where you can find top factories that make Apple, Samsung, Sony, HTC and other branded electronic products. That`s why Chinavasion can offer competitive prices for the same items. The site boasts more than 360,000 registered buyers, delivering to almost every country and regions worldwide.
5. Everbuying
Everbuying.com is a leading online wholesale website from China specializing in electronic devices and fashion products. They offer a wide collection of high-quality products including latest cell phones, tablets, car DVD players, wedding dresses and sports equipment – all at the most competitive factory-direct wholesale prices. There are two important benefits on Everbuying, all customers enjoy “Free Shipping Worldwide” and“30 Days Money Back.”
6. MadeInChina
MadeInChina.com is an online B2B e-commerce platform connecting “China Suppliers” with global purchasers. Its online store provides affordable and reliable items including home décor, personal accessories, electronic gadgets and kitchen appliances, home household appliances and more. The site features FREE SHIPPING WORLDWIDE.
7. Made-in-China
Founded in 1996, Made-in-China.com is a leading B2B electronic business portal based in China. The site offers the most complete and latest information on Chinese products and suppliers. Just like its slogan says “Connecting Buyers with China Suppliers,” Made-in-China do a good job of linking two sides.
8. DHgate
DHgate.com is one of China’s oldest and biggest B2B online marketplaces for items produced in China. The platform mainly connects small and medium suppliers with buyers overseas; users can order Chinese produced goods directly through the site.
9. AliExpress
AliExpress is a part of Alibaba.com, China’s biggest online shopping company. The site hosts a wide variety of products including automobiles, cell phones, computer hardware & software, electronics, beauty, lighting, shoes and Jewelry. Buyers can order as low as 1 item and enjoy fast delivery and full tracking services.
10. TradeTang
Located in Beijing, TradeTang.com is a fast growing e-commerce portal in China. It is a global B2B wholesale platform that offers products in bulk straightly from factories, which means the lowest prices and fast delivery.
Bonus shopping site
GearBest
Gearbest.com is a leading global online wholesale retail brand. Selling hundreds of thousand products, the category include Mobile Phones, Tablet PC, Consumer Electronics, Computers&Networking, Home&Garden, Watches&Jewelry, etc. Gearbest has built good reputation and high efficiency purchasing system, also has local warehouse in North America, Europe.
Besides the above 10 China shopping sites, there are also other shopping websites for you to buy products online, such as Tootoomart.com, MyeGlobal.com and so on. You can take a try.
I am one of those online shopping addicts who like to buy products from all over the world. I prefer shopping from worldwide shopping sites because this allows me to not only get the best deals but also helps me find the fanciest and best products. Sometimes to get the best deals and products I need to go through a global online marketplace from China where I don’t only get the best deals but also get products that aren’t available locally. If you’re thinking that buying from online marketplaces from China is a risky affair, then let me tell you that’s just another myth. If you’re buying from a good website, you will get what you pay for, and you won’t have to wait for long to get the products you ordered.
Tinkeo.com is one such global online marketplace from China that I have a perfect experience with and have been continually buying products from their website.
many of products i have buy from aliexpress i didn’t recive it and they didn’t send me back my money ;aliexpress is a very very very bad site to sell or trust ;they don’t respect costumers and you can never find a direct contact with them just the computer will answer you without you get your money or your rights back .
Hi I’m looking for doorgift like glass vase or anything for my son wedding
Is there anyone could assist me?
I’m looking if who can help me to find this brand of back pack and which taobao..the back pack brand name is quechua.
Hi， check this link : https://list.tmall.com/search_product.htm?q=quechua&type=p&spm=a1z10.1-b-s.a2227oh.d100&from=.shop.pc_1_searchbutton
Quechua is sold by Decathlon, a French sport goods company.
You can check them out
Can anyone please tell me to order food items such as Indian spices, online? All of the above are for electronics:-(
I think you came to the wrong place, you should look for Indian shopping sites, not Chinese shopping site. For Indian spices, you may check this site http://www.indianspices.com/.
I am nowadays more interested in China stores that are more specialized such as Teasenz.com. Since I am a green tea fan I often check out their authenthic green teas: http://www.teasenz.com/loose-leaf-green-teas
I have used AliExpress, but they are VERY DIFFICULT to deal with, if you have a dispute about faulty goods. It is virtually impossible to submit any sort of complaint, and you cannot contact any sort of customer service by email. The website just gives you the ‘run-around’. I won’t be shopping with them again.
I lost my money on this site . Absolutely! Your do not shop where here
