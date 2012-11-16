Today online shopping is growing rapidly worldwide, a growing number of individual consumers and companies prefer to enjoy benefits of low price, broad categories and fast delivery offered by the online China stores. Products made in China are well-known for low price and acceptable quality. Buying products from China online is surely a wise choice. Here is a list of top 10 China online shopping websites based on popularity. All these online shopping sites are in English language, some also offer other language versions

1. LightInTheBox



LightInTheBox.com is one of the best china online shopping sites. The site provides cheap and reliable items (mainly produced in China) to both individual and company consumers. They sell a total of more than 60,000 kinds of commodities covering 14 categories of products including clothing, electronics, toys, jewelry, household and sporting items. LightInTheBox already hashundreds of millions ofregistered users from all over the world and delivers products to consumers in over 200 countries and territories.LightInTheBox was listed in New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 2013. The site has outstanding service, fast delivery and high quality products. It is a trustworthy online store from China.

2. Banggood

Banggood.com was established in 2004, specializing in foreign trade e-commerce for almost everything you need. Based in Guangzhou, Banggood is one of the best china online stores which is dedicated to offering low price, high quality itmes to international customers. The site offers a wide range of itmes including: apple accessories, cell phones, electronics, toys, clothing and jewelry. Banggood features faster delivery service, and they make sure all items go through quality testing before being shipped.

3. JD

Beijing-based En.jd.com is one of the largest B2C e-commerce platforms from China. The site is owned by JD.com, China’s second largest online retailer. It provides about 40.2 million authentic products across 13 categories including computers, cell phones, home appliances, cosmetics, clothing and shoes, watches and jewelry. Its competitive prices and speedy & reliable delivery service guarantee you a fantastic shopping experience. Its delivery service can reach more than 35 countries and regions including such as America, Canada, France, Germany, Australia and Southeast Asia.

4. Chinavasion

Chinavasion.com is an eCommerce-only wholesaler selling all kinds of hi-tech gadgets and electronics products from China. The company is based in Shenzhen, a main electronics manufacturing center, where you can find top factories that make Apple, Samsung, Sony, HTC and other branded electronic products. That`s why Chinavasion can offer competitive prices for the same items. The site boasts more than 360,000 registered buyers, delivering to almost every country and regions worldwide.

5. Everbuying

Everbuying.com is a leading online wholesale website from China specializing in electronic devices and fashion products. They offer a wide collection of high-quality products including latest cell phones, tablets, car DVD players, wedding dresses and sports equipment – all at the most competitive factory-direct wholesale prices. There are two important benefits on Everbuying, all customers enjoy “Free Shipping Worldwide” and“30 Days Money Back.”

6. MadeInChina

MadeInChina.com is an online B2B e-commerce platform connecting “China Suppliers” with global purchasers. Its online store provides affordable and reliable items including home décor, personal accessories, electronic gadgets and kitchen appliances, home household appliances and more. The site features FREE SHIPPING WORLDWIDE.

7. Made-in-China

Founded in 1996, Made-in-China.com is a leading B2B electronic business portal based in China. The site offers the most complete and latest information on Chinese products and suppliers. Just like its slogan says “Connecting Buyers with China Suppliers,” Made-in-China do a good job of linking two sides.

8. DHgate

DHgate.com is one of China’s oldest and biggest B2B online marketplaces for items produced in China. The platform mainly connects small and medium suppliers with buyers overseas; users can order Chinese produced goods directly through the site.

9. AliExpress

AliExpress is a part of Alibaba.com, China’s biggest online shopping company. The site hosts a wide variety of products including automobiles, cell phones, computer hardware & software, electronics, beauty, lighting, shoes and Jewelry. Buyers can order as low as 1 item and enjoy fast delivery and full tracking services.

10. TradeTang

Located in Beijing, TradeTang.com is a fast growing e-commerce portal in China. It is a global B2B wholesale platform that offers products in bulk straightly from factories, which means the lowest prices and fast delivery.

Bonus shopping site

GearBest

Gearbest.com is a leading global online wholesale retail brand. Selling hundreds of thousand products, the category include Mobile Phones, Tablet PC, Consumer Electronics, Computers&Networking, Home&Garden, Watches&Jewelry, etc. Gearbest has built good reputation and high efficiency purchasing system, also has local warehouse in North America, Europe.

Besides the above 10 China shopping sites, there are also other shopping websites for you to buy products online, such as Tootoomart.com, MyeGlobal.com and so on. You can take a try.