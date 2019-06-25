5 Top-Rated Tourist Attractions in China

If you are a traveler and you haven’t visited China, then you are missing some astonishing picturesque destinations. From Shanghai, Beijing, to historic Xi’an, and Wuhu, the Country has many hidden gems. And the iconic great wall is enough to persuade you to visit China.

China’s economy has been rapidly expanding, and the infrastructure has also grown at an astounding rate. So, it is now easy to travel China for some serious city hopping.

If you have made up your mind to visit China, these top tourist towns and cities are well worth exploring. Let’s discover.

1. The Great Wall of China

They say that, if you haven’t climbed the Great Wall, then you haven’t caught a glimpse of China. They are right!

The iconic Great Wall represents the strong spirit of the Chinese people. It not only served as a military defense system but also conveys China’s profound literary culture.

It is a remarkable achievement of earliest defensive architecture. The steep mountains hold some magnificent scenery and the winding path over rugged Country. It truly deserves the rank among “the New Seven Wonders of the World.”

You can quickly reach from Beijing to Badaling Great Wall, thanks to the modern infrastructure. The Great Wall is shared into many sectors by the fortress. The fortress of Great wall has two gates:

居庸外镇 – Ju Yong Wai Zhen (eastern entrance) and 北门锁钥 – Bei Men Suo Yue (western entrance.) Both of them are famous for their historical inscriptions.

2. The Forbidden City, Imperial Palace, Beijing

Forbidden City (紫禁城), officially called Gugong and 故宫 in Chinese is largest, most influential building situated at the heart of Beijing. It was the Palace for 24 Emperors of Qing and Ming Dynasties and the largest power center over 5 centuries. Local people were not allowed to even approaching the palace wall, but now it is open to the public as a Museum.

The Palace is so vast that you can spend all day wandering around and savoring the beauty of it. Visiting along the central axis is the best route, which saves your time. It will only take about 2 hours.

This route begins from Meridian Gate. After arriving the Meridian Gate, hop to the outer court, inner court, and imperial garden in turn, and at last, exit from the Gate of Divine Might.

The highlights of the Palace includes;

White marble Golden River Bridges

The exquisite emperor’s banquet hall

The Hall of Supreme Harmony

The Palace Museum, with its inspiring selection of artifacts from the emperor dynasties.

Popular Tiananmen Square

The Temple of Heaven

3. The Li River in Guilin

Li-River is China’s Most Celebrated Scenery located in Guilin, which is famous for its verdant mountains, unique rockeries, crystal water, and various caves and stones.

Li-River is a popular photography destination with fantastic landscapes. It is an ideal destination for a fun-filled Cruise and Cruise boat is the perfect choice for the people who want to cruise Li River with a more convenient facility. The journey is about 4.5 hours long where you will get free lunch, hot water service, places to store luggage, and clean toilets. You will observe the spectacular beauty of limestone formations along the route. It is a perfect place for the people who want to escape from the hustle and bustle of city life and get relaxed at nature’s lap.

The Li River name has listed among the “World’s Top Ten Watery Wonders” in America’s National Geographic Magazine.

4. Shilin Stone Forest

Shilin is a 270 million years old forest of stone in southwest China. The rocks stand with the earth like a stalagmite in a cave. The giant pillars create vast arrays of mazes in which you can easily be lost. Shillin is categorized into many smaller stone forests, features caves, ponds, waterfalls, a lake with an island, and even an underground river. UNESCO has inscribed the jaw-dropping stone topography of Shilin on the World Heritage List as part of the South China Karst which is one of the world’s most spectacular examples of humid tropical to subtropical karst landscapes.

5. Guizhou: Huangguoshu Waterfall

The majestic Huangguoshu called 贵州黄果树瀑布 in Chinese, which means “Yellow Fruit Tree” is the largest waterfall in Asia. It plunges 77.8 meters across a 101-meter-wide span and one of a handful of high waterfalls in the world. It can be seen from all angles, above, below, left,right, back, or front. The best time to visit the waterfall is June to August when the water reaches a splendid peak flow of 700 cubic meters per second. Beijing and Guangzhou are the major cities connected to Huangguoshu by direct flights. So you can easily visit the waterfall from these two cities.

Conclusion

These are just a few of the many top-rated tourist attractions in China. The list is huge. China has a varied geography with many natural wonders, and it is not possible to limit a list of China’s unmatched attractions to a mere 5. When you visit these beautiful places, it’s impossible to stop clicking. So keep your hands on your camera and capture some stunning shots.

