Top 10 Popular Chinese Male Singers

It will be a long list of Chinese male singers who enjoy huge popularity in Greater China and even all over Asia. Here I tried my best to compile a list of the top 10 most popular Chinese male singers. Please let me know who you like best by leaving comments below.

1. Jay Chou

Jay Chou is considered as a creative singer who integrates Chinese with Western music styles to produce songs that mix R&B, rock and pop genres together. His songs enjoy great popularity throughout the whole Asia and overseas Asian communities. He has more than 70 million albums sales worldwide. His famous songs include East Wind Breaks 《东风破》, Blue and White Porcelain《青花瓷》, In The Name Of The Father《以父之名》. Check his famous songs.

2. Andy Lau

Andy Lau is a leading Cantopop singer. He made his debut in 1985 as a Cantopop singer and his singing career peaked during the 1990s when Lau was dubbed as one of the Four Heavenly Kings of Cantopop along with Aaron Kwok, Jacky Cheung and Leon Lai. He also held a Guinness World Record of the “Most Awards Won By A Cantopop Male Artist”. His famous songs include The Fate of Next Life 来生缘, It’s Not a Crime For a Man to Cry 男人哭吧不是罪, Ice Rain 冰雨, Forget Love Potion 忘情水, Love You Forever 爱你一万年. Check all his famous songs.

3. Jacky Cheung

Jacky Cheung, known as the “God of Songs” in Chinese world, is a famous pop singer from Hong Kong. Jacky Cheung is Asia’s most successful singing star and has sold more than 60 million records in total. In “Jacky Cheung 1/2 Century World tour”, he set a Guinness World record for the largest combined audience for a live act in 12 months, with 2,048,553 audience members. His famous songs include “Goodbye Kiss” (吻别), “Just want to spend my life with you” (只想一生跟你走),

4. Wakin Chau

Wakin Chau is a famous Chinese singer from Taiwan. He enjoys great popularity in Greater China and Southeast Asia. He has released more than 60 albums and sold more than 900 million records. His representative songs include Friends(朋友), The Flowery Heart （花心）, Love Follows Us （爱相随） and The Song Of A Ferryman （摆渡人的歌）。

5. Wong Ka Kui

Wong Ka Kui was the leading vocalist and the founder member of Hong Kong’s rock band “Beyond”. Wong had immense influences on at least one generation in China. His famous songs include The Land, Truly Love You （真的爱你）, The Glorious Days （光辉岁月）and Under a Vast Sky（海阔天空）. When filming a game show in Japan on June 24, 1993, he fell off a three-meter platform head first, and died after spending several days in hospital.

6. JJ Lin

JJ Lin made his debut in 2003 with his first album Music Voyager. His big breakthrough came with the hit “Jiangnan”. His fourth album, Cao Cao, made him more popular in Asia. JJ is also good at writing melody and he composes all songs of his albums. His representative works are Practice Love(修炼爱情), Always Online, The Dark Knight and Someday (黑暗骑士).

7. Jeff Chang

Jeff Chang is a male singer from Taiwan. He is good at slow and sentimental Mandarin pop ballads. Starting from 1987 he has released about 50 successful albums and is often called the “Prince of Love Ballads”. With bright, gentle, emotional voice, he has attracted numerous female fans. His famous songs are Faith（信仰）， Ai Ru Chao Shui（爱如潮水）, Be Your Man (做你的男人).

8. Sun Nan

Sun Nan is one of the most popular singers in Mainland, China. His has a very clean, high and penetrating voice and his music that sounds particularly pure. He has released 14 albums in total since 1990. His renowned songs include Be There Or Be Square（不见不散）, The Wind Goes to North （风往北吹）and Save（拯救）.

9. Leehom Wang

Leehom Wang is a famous pop singer. He creates his own new Chinese chinked-out genre by fusing Chinese traditional music elements with western hip-hop and R&B. Wang has released 25 albums and singles since 1995. Descendants of Dragon(龙的传人), Hua Tian Cuo（花田错）, Forever Love and Change Me(改变自己) are his most popular songs.

10. Wilber Pan

Wilber Pan is a Mandopop singer from Taiwan. He has released 10 albums since 2001. His representative works include Adoration to Happiness（快乐崇拜）, Pas de Deux（双人舞）, Cannot Not Love（不得不爱）and Around The World（反转地球）.

Spread the love





