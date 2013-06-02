Top 7 Hong Kong Movie Directors

It seems like there are only seven or eight famous movie directors in Hong Kong. I made this list to show the best Hong Kong director chart with their movies.

1. Wong Kar-wai 王家卫



Wong Kar-wai is a famous Hong Kong movie director. Wong is renowned as an auteur for his visually unique, highly stylised, emotionally resonant works. His famous movies include Days of Being Wild (1990), Ashes of Time (1994), Chungking Express (1994), Fallen Angels (1995), Happy Together (1997), In the Mood for Love (2000), 2046 (2004) and The Grandmaster (2013), See You Tomorrow (2016), Europe raiders (2018).

2. Stanley Kwan 关锦鹏

Stanley Kwan is a Hong Kong film director. His movies often deal sympathetically with the plight of women and their struggles with romantic affairs. His famous movies include Women (1985), Rouge (1987), Full Moon in New York (1989), Centre Stage (1992), Red Rose White Rose (1994), Ruan Lingyu and Everlasting Regret (2005)，New York, New York (2016), Baat go leuiyan, yat toi hei（2018）

3. Tsui Hark 徐克

Tsui Hark brought advanced Western film making techniques to Eastern genres like wuxia, gangster, and romance movies. He helped create the Golden Age of Hong Kong cinema (early 1980s to mid-1990s). His famous movies include: Peking Opera Blues (1986), A Better Tomorrow (1987), Once Upon a Time in China (1991), New Dragon Gate Inn(1992), Twin Dragons (1992), Green Snake (1993) and Seven Swords (2005), Young Detective Dee: Rise of the Sea Dragon(2013), The Taking of Tiger Mountain (2014), Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings (2018)

4. Johnny To 杜琪峰

Johnnie To has made films in a variety of genres. In the West he is reknown for his action and crime movies His films often explore themes of friendship, fate and the changing face of Hong Kong society. His famous movies include: The Eighth Happiness(1988), All About Ah-Long (1989), Running Out of Time 2 (2001), Exiled (2006), Life Without Principle(2011), Drug War (2012). Office(2015), Three (2016)

5. Wong Jing 王晶

Wong Jing`s directorial style, at best, manages to combine commercial appeal and artistic aspects. Most of his films were among the biggest box office hits. He is also famous for his erotic movies. His famous movies include: God of Gamblers (1989), God of Gamblers II (1991), Tricky Brains (1991), Naked Killer(1992), Young and Dangerous(1996), From Vegas to Macau(2014), Enter the Fat Dragon (2020),

6. Jeffrey Lau 刘伟强



Jeffrey Lau is reknown for writing and directing “mo lei tau” comedies. His famous comedies include: A Chinese Odyssey (1995), Fallen Angels (1995), Chinese Odyssey 2002 (2002), Kung Fu Hustle(2004) and Just Another Pandora’s Box (2010), A Chinese Odyssey Part 3 (2016).

7. Stanley Tong 唐季礼

Stanley Tong is very well known for his action movies. Stanley directed some very popular movies in 1990s. His famous movies include: Police Story 3: Super Cop (1992), Rumble in the Bronx(1995), Police Story 4: First Strike (1996) and China Strike Force (2000), The Myth(2005), Kungfu Yoga (2017), Chasing the Dragon(2017), A Home with A View(2019), Vanguard(2020).