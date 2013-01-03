Top 10 Chinese Pop Singers

So many pop singers have delighted us for decades in Chinese world, it’s difficult to select the 10 best Chinese pop singers. However, I finally worked out my list of the 10 best Chinese pop singers. These singers may not be popular in other parts of the world, but they certainly have made themselves known in Asia with their talented singing skills and performances:

1. Wong Ka Kui 黄家驹

Wong Ka Kui is a famous Hong Kong singer. He is the lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist, and the founder of the rock band Beyond. Wong had strong influences on the people in the 1980s and 1990s, with his talent, passion on life and sense of social responsibilities.

His famous songs such as The Land, Loving You, Truly Love You, The Glorious Days and Under a Vast Sky are the most beloved ones by fans. It is a pity that he died in 1993 for suffering head injuries when falling off a stage in Japan.

2. Andy Lau 刘德华

Andy Lau Tak-wah is a Hong Kong Cantonese pop star and actor. In the 1990s, Lau was branded by Hong Kong media as one of the Four Heavenly Kings of Cantopop along with Aaron Kwok, Jacky Cheung and Leon Lai.

He has recorded hundreds of songs, you can find some of his most well-known songs here.

3. Teresa Teng 邓丽君

Teresa Teng was regarded as one of the most influential Chinese pop singers of all time. Her unique talent, sweet voice, cute smile and natural performance made her the all-time greatest Asian singing icon and pop diva. It is a true fact that wherever there are Chinese people, the songs of Teresa Teng can be heard.

Tragically Teng died of an asthma attack while holidaying in Thailand on May 8, 1995 at the age of 42. You can find her classic songs here, every song is so beautiful and makes us miss her so much.

4. Jay Chou 周杰伦

Jay Chou is a famous Taiwanese singer. He is the most successful and influential Chinese singer since 2000. His songs inventively combines Chinese and Western music styles to produce unique songs that assimilates R&B, rock and pop genres.

He is a very talented singer who composes all his own songs. Some of his most popular songs include East Wind Breaks, Chrysanthemum Flower Bed, Listen to Mama’s Words, Common Orange Jasmine, Faraway and Blue and White Porcelain.

5. Jacky Cheung 张学友

Jacky Cheung nicknamed “God of Songs”, he has more than a hundred platinum discs to his name, and millions of fans around the world. The Chinese language media refers to him, Aaron Kwok, Andy Lau and Leon Lai as the Cantopop Four Heavenly Kings.

His popular songs include Best Wishes, Farewell Kiss, Loving You More Every Day and Love Sparks.

6. Faye Wong 王菲

Faye Wong is a talented Chinese singer and is referred to as a diva by the Chinese media. With angel songs, independent and easy personality and charm on the stage, Wong has captured hearts of many of her fans.

In 2000 she was recognized by Guinness World Records as the Best Selling Canto-Pop Female. Her popular songs include Because of Love, Red Bean and Eyes on Me.

7. Leslie Cheung 张国荣

Leslie Cheung was an world-renowned famous actor and singer. Though he is more well-known for her movies like “Farewell My Concubine” and “Temptress Moon,” he has also performed many popular canton pop songs.

His most famous songs like Monica, A Thousand Dream of You, Bygone Love, Wild Wind and Silence is Golden, won many awards in various music festivals. Tormented by emotional-sentimental troubles, the 47-year superstar committed suicide by jumping off a high-rise hotel on April 1, 2003.

8. Leehom Wang 王力宏

Leehom Wang is an American Chinese singer. His musical style is known for fusing Chinese elements with hip-hop and R&B. Wang has been active since 1995 and released 25 albums.

My favorite tracks from Wang include The One and Only, Unbelievable, Kiss Goodbye and Change Me.

9. Aaron Kwok 郭富城

Aaron Kwok Fu-shing is a well-known Hong Kong singer-actor. The Hong Kong media gave him, Jacky Cheung, Andy Lau and Leon Lai the title Cantopop Four Heavenly Kings.

Due to his excellent dancing skills, he is dubbed as “Hong Kong’s Michael Jackson” by the media. Para Para Sakura, I’m On Fire and We Wish You A Merry Christmas are his most popular songs.

10. Anita Mui 梅艳芳

Anita Mui was both a famous singer and actress. She is often described as the Asian Madonna by the Media and this reflects her great popularity in Asia.

Her performance features low and magnetic voice, exotic costumes and wild dancing on the stage. Mui sang mostly in the Cantonese dialect and obtained great success in Canto-pop. It is a pity that she died from cervical cancer on December 30, 2003 at the early age of 40.

Her famous songs include Sunset Melody, Si Shui Liu Nian and Flaming Red Lips.

Above is the list of the top to famous Chinese music artists, do you know other top Chinese singers? Please leave a comment below.