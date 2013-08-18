Top 10 Chinese Online Shopping Sites

There are many online shopping websites in China. Various online shopping stores deal in different categories of items like electronics, phones, clothes, footwear, gardening tools, etc. Here is a list of some trusted online shopping eCommerce websites in China that may help you buy products online easily from China.

1. 淘宝网 Taobao.com Taobao.com is the most popular online shopping site in China. It is a consumer-to-consumer retail site. It provides a platform for small businesses and individual entrepreneurs to open online retail stores. It features great abundance of various items and cheap prices. Due to the products are usually offered by small business owners, buyers need be very careful buying things, you should check several aspects including the shop credit, costumer’s satisfaction rate and comments before making your final decision.

JD.com is the largest B2C online retailer in China. It provides about 400,000 new products including cell phones, home appliances, apparel, wedding events, electronics, books and more. It also has an English version website en.jd.com. It features fast delivering service and guaranteed product quality. The main drawback is it does not support instant online customer service and its customer-service phone is hard to get through.

Dangdang.com, often likened to Amazon.com, is China’s largest online book store. Dangdang sells over 200,000 kinds of books and 10,000 kinds of software and audio products. In recent years, it has expanded to an online department store selling products including beauty, electronics, clothing, 3C digital and other categories.

Tmall.com is a business-to-consumer online retail store, a sisiter site of Taobao.com. It provides a platform where many local Chinese and international brands sell quality products to consumers. On 11.11, 2014, China’s unofficial Singles’ Day, Tmall saw a record record-breaking day with the transactions amount hitting 57.1 billion renminbi, or $9.3 billion for a single day.

Yhd.com is a Chinese online business-to-consumer store. It is like an online supermarket, sers can buy various groceries, any household products you can imaging.

Amazon.cn is a Chinese shopping website owned by Amazon.com. It provides more than 20 million items including books, music, videos, electronics, appliances, jewelries, office supplies and many other items.

Suning.com is oringally an online B2C electrical store, owned by one of the largest electrical appliance retailers in China. Now it already covers traditional household appliances, 3C appliances, daily necessities and other items.

Meituan.com is an online group buying website just like Groupon. It is the biggest one among the similar service providers.

Vancl.com mainly specilises a variety of men’s and women’s clothes, shoes, accessories, and more. This site offers trendy casual clothes and stylish formal attire with good quality and reasonable prices

Gome.com.cn belongs to China’s second-largest home appliances and electronics retailer. Its commodity scope covers the traditional large appliances, 3c Digital, food, clothing and other categories.

