The 6 Chinese Dating Websites
In old China, young people usually relied on parents, friends and professional matchmakers to help find a mate. However, with the development of Internet, the online dating services have become the most popular way in the search for Mr. and Ms. Right. Here is the pick of the 6 dating sites in China to meet a new partner.
ChinaLoveCupid is a professional and trustworthy dating website for Chinese singles and Western singles (Especially Chinese women and western men) to find their perfect love. It is a multi-lingual website consisting of English, French, German, Japanese, simplified Chinese and traditional Chinese. It is the best dating site for foreign men to date Chinese girls.
2. Jiayuan 世纪佳缘
Jiayuan.com is the largest internet dating website in China. It is designed to help Chinese singles find marriage. Jiayuan now has over 100 million registered users and 4.9 million monthly active users. It is publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the stock symbol “DATE”.
3. Baihe 百合网
Baihe.com, which means flower lily, the symbol for 100 years of a good marriage, boasts about 8 million registered users. It is one of China’s largest online matchmakers. The Web site markets itself particularly to women, who are more apt to pay for the additional matchmaking help.
4. Zhenai 珍爱网
Zhenai.com is a leading provider of online matchmaking services in China. Zhenai is said to boast a user base of over 58 million registered members. Most of its members are university-educated and urban professionals. Zhenai even has more than 800 matchmakers at call centers throughout China.
5. Huatian 花田
Huatian (Flower Field) is an online dating platform launched by Netease, one of China’s most popular web portals. Users have to register with their identification card number or mobile phone number. Compared with other sites, Huatian is more suitable for young people and at present its services are all free.
6. Youyuan 有缘网
Youyuan.com rises abruptly with the fast development of mobile Internet. It is one of the most popular dating apps on mobile phones. Its registered users reached to 130 million in Jan 2014.
