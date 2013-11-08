The 10 Most Famous Chinese Dishes Among Foreigners

Chinese traditional cuisine is popular and respected all over the world. There are so many Chinese restaurants everywhere and many people regularly cook Chinese dishes at home. Chinese meals are famous among foreigners for their colors, variety of ingredients and flavors. They are also preferred for they’re quite easy to make in only a short time. There are many famous recipes that come from China and these Chinese traditional dishes are loved by many people all around the globe. This is a list of the best Chinese dishes known among foreigners and how to cook these dishes.

1. Sweet and Sour Pork

Sweet and Sour Pork (糖醋里脊 tángcù lǐjǐ) is one of the most popular Chinese dishes in the world. It contains chicken or pork, soy sauce, vinegar, onions, pepper and ketchup. It’s not hard to make and it’s definitely one of the most eaten dishes by foreigners. See the recipe and how to cook the dish.

2. Spring Rolls

The Chinese food Spring Rolls (春卷 Chūnjuǎn) name comes from the Spring Festival in China. Spring rolls are an appetizer that is very famous both in China and the rest of the world.

They are made of thin dough filled with meat or vegetables, rolled and fried. They are crispy and very delicious and go in different sizes. Some spring rolls can be so big and a couple would be enough to sate an adult. Check how to make Spring Rolls.

3. Fried Shrimp and Cashew

Fried Shrimps and Cashew (腰果虾仁 Yāoguǒ xiārén) is a light Chinese meal, known for its good effect on the cardiovascular system. It’s an easy dish to digest and also easy to cook. If shrimps are hard, you can add some flour before you fry them. A bit of celery adds a tasty accent. See how to cook Fried Shrimps and Cashew.

4. Chow Mein

Chow mein（炒面 Chǎomiàn）is a fried dish with noodles, meat and onions. It has many varieties in different countries. For instance, only in the USA there is a number of ways to prepare it, depending on the place. It is a most popular Chinese takeout dish.

On the East Coast the meal is crispy, while on the West Coast – soft. See how to make Chow Mein.

5. Dumplings

Dumplings（饺子 Jiǎozi）are one of the most famous and traditional Chinese meals. A dumpling consists of boiled or baked dough filled with meat or vegetables.

It has an interesting half-circle shape and curly edges. The filling might be pork, beef or vegetables such as cabbage and onions. See how to make dumplings. See how to make Chinese dumplings.

6. Egg-fried Rice

Egg-fried rice (蛋炒饭 Dàn chǎofàn) is one of the most popular dishes in the world. Many people eat it regularly, either at restaurants or prepare it at home.

The dish has a strong delicious smell and it’s very easy to cook. It can be found in every Chinese restaurant. See how to make Egg-fried rice.

7. Kung Pao Chicken

Another universally known Chinese meal is Kung Pao Chicken (宫保鸡丁 Gōngbǎo jī dīng ). It’s stir-fried and prepared with chicken, chili peppers, vegetables and peanuts. What’s funny is that the meal is very loved by foreigners but not that much by Chinese people. See how to make Kung Pao Chicken.

8. Spicy Tofu

Spicy Tofu or Ma Po Tofu (麻婆豆腐 mápó dòufǔ) is a meal made with tofu and minced meat, normally beef or pork, usually cooked with beans and spicy sauce. It is a famous dish from Sichuan Cuisine. See recipes for mapo tofu.

9. Won Ton Soup

It’s a widely recognized soup. Won Tons（馄饨 Húntún）are similar to dumplings but their shape differs a little. They’re made by folding the won ton and pulling its opposite corners. See recipes for Won Ton Soup.

10. Peking Roasted Duck

It’s a very popular among foreigners dish that comes from Beijing. It’s a specialty liked for its crispy meat. It’s often served with pancakes and soy sauce with garlic. It is difficult to make Peking Roasted Duck at home. It is a popular dish to order in Chinese restaurant. Better to taste it at Chinese restaurant. Learn more about Peking Roast Duck.

There is a variety of delicious meals coming from China that people all over the world adore and master. Chinese cuisine plays an important part in people’s nutrition and its delicious recipes give foreigners an exotic taste of China. You can learn how to make these typical Chinese food or taste them in local Chinese restaurant.

All the above dishes are traditional Chinese food. Do you know other top Chinese dishes that you like? Please share your favorite Chinese food below.

Author Bio: Jack loves to write about Chinese culture. He works as a manager of shinylondon.co.uk and thanks to that he has been to China several times.