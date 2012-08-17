China’s Top 10 Gayest Cities

There is no official data on homosexuality in China, the world’s most populous country, however academics estimate that China now has about 40 million homosexuals. The number means that two to three or more people are willing to choose the same-sex partner for every 100 hundred Chinese. This is a huge group of people that can not be ignored.

A survey by a Chinese gay (“Tongzhi” in Chinese) website created a list of the top 10 gayest cities in China and a short description of gay populations in each city. Check it below and let me know what you think of it by leaving comments below.

1. Chongqing

Everyone knows Chongqing is famous for its lots of beautiful girls and handsome boys; However, Chongqing is also known for boasting the greatest population of homosexual men around the country. The city has the most gay bars, organizations, and various activities in China.

2. Shanghai

The density of gays in Shanghai is not the highest among these 10 cities, but Shanghai has quite a large population and thus it owns many gays too.

3. Chengdu

The number of gays in Chengdu is no less than that of Shanghai. Chengdu and Chongqing are similar cities, both are good places for gays to live in. The different thing is that gays in Chengdu are usually younger than 20.

4. Shenzhen

Shenzhen gay’s composition is considered to be the most complicated. There are all kinds of gays here, such as migrant workers and millionaires, thieves and scholars, male prostitutes and celebrities. In this modern metropolis anyone can be themselves and live with confidence.

5. Nanjing

Nanjing is not a very big city but with lots of gays here. Most of them come from the nearby Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces. One evidence is that on gay dating website there are a lot of subscribers from Nanjing .

6. Beijing

Most gays at gay bars in Beijing are college students, and the rest are usually old men, half and half.

7. Harbin

Harbin is a gathering center for gays from the Northeast China. Most of them are from China’s northeast provinces and speak the Dongbei dialect. Harbin seems to be home to many middle-aged gays.

8. Xi’an

Xi’an is the central place for gays from northwest and the central China. Most of them are young students.

9. Guangzhou

Many gays are scattered in Guangzhou city. Most of them come from the nearby cities such as Shunde and Foshan. There are many gay bars in Guangzhou but all are small in scale.

10. Wuhan

Most gay men in Wuhan are students.There are few gay bars in the city and they usually do not have fixed gathering places.

Spread the love





