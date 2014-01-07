China’s Top 10 Electric Cars

China’s automotive industry has seen a sharp growth since 2008 mainly due to its burgeoning domestic market. While there are a number of local automobile manufacturers like Geely, BYD, Great Wall, Chery, SAIC Motor who have about 40% share of the market, the rest is shared by joint ventures with companies like General Motors, Mitsubishi, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Nissan, Honda and Toyota.

Recently, there have been added incentives provided by the Chinese government to promote vehicles run on alternative fuel. To control the pollution levels in the country electric cars have been given particular importance. There are a number of companies that are now producing battery operated or plug-in-charged electrical small cars.

1. BYD

BYD is the poster child of the electric car industry in China. E6 is its purely electric utility vehicle that is a cross between a sedan and an SUV. A single charge can last approximately for 300km, an extremely healthy figure indeed. Additional, during braking, deceleration or downhill driving the kinetic energy of the vehicle is converted into electrical energy and stored in the battery. The company also produces zero emission, purely electric buses that are very popular.

2. Beijing Auto- BAIC’s C30EV

Beijing Auto- BAIC’s C30EV operates on Lithium Ion battery and can reach a maximum speed of 160kmph. It has a fast charging mode that is very helpful.

3. BAIC’s E150 EV

BAIC’s E150 EV is popularly used in China as taxis. Released in the market in mid-2013 it is available at a discount to residents of Beijing.

4. Zinoro 1E EV

Zinoro 1E EV made in collaboration with BMW- Brilliance is set to hit the market by March 2014. It will have interesting features like Bluetooth connectivity, parking sensors, rain sensor, auto lights, heated and power front seats, GPS, driver’s memory seat and 8.8 inch colour screen.

5. Chana Benni EV

Chana Benni EV is a small sized electric car that costs less than 100000 Yuan after rebate. It can achieve a maximum speed of 120kmph and has a fast charging mode too.

6. Chery S18/Rich M1 EV

Chery S18/Rich M1 EV is another small car in this segment. Its energy consumption is 10 Kwh, it can achieve a top speed of 120 kmph and has a fast charging facility of 30 minutes to 80%

7. FAW Bestum

FAW Bestum is a pure electric sedan manufactured indigenously in China. It has a range of 140 km at an average speed of 60 kmph. Its electricity consumption is a mere 17 Kwh for 100 km and it can reach a maximum speed of 147 kmph.

8. Geely EK-2

Geely EK-2 is estimated to cost about 100000 Yuan. Its fast charging facility provides 80% charge in just 18 minutes. Its range is a healthy 180 km and it can reach a top speed of 150 kmph.

9. GreenWheel Company’s Jimma 12

GreenWheel Company’s Jimma 12 is an electric Utility vehicle. Priced at 53.800 Yuan it seats 2, has a 72V lead-acid battery, a top speed of 55 km and a driving range of 80 km

10. Shanghai-GM Springo EV

Shanghai-GM Springo EV also known as Chevy Sail EV is a pure electric vehicle with front wheel drive. It has a Permanent-Magnet Synchronous Motor and a Lithium iron phosphate battery. At a constant speed of 60 kmph its driving range is a fabulous 200km. It also has a speed sensing steering wheel. Its electricity consumption is less than 15 kWh per 100 km. It comes with safety features like crash sensing doors and dual front airbags.

Electric cars are the hottest happenings in the Chinese automobile market. Provisional driving licence are issued to drive them. It is recommended that you should apply for it before enjoying the ride on these electric vehicles.