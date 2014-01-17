5 Best Blogs to Learn Chinese Online
I’ve posted regarding Top 10 websites to learn Chinese and now it’s time to recommend the best Chinese-learning blogs for you! You may combine a few and improve your Chinese pronunciation, speaking and grammar to a higher level.
1. Chinese Pod
Chinese Pod Blog offers fantastic online Chinese-learning class. Each post includes two parts, an audio part and a expiation part. In the audio a woman and a man will talk one topic each time in both Chinese and English. Each dialogue will teach you vey native Chinese.
2. Speakmandarin
Speakmandarin blog is run by speakmandarin.com, a one-on-one Internet based Chinese language schoo. The blog offers a variety of Chinese learning articles. The posts cover Chinese grammer, daily Chinese, Chinese culture, news and many other topics.
3. Chinesehour blog
Chinesehour blog provides abundant online learning resources such as Chinese culture, Chinese idioms and proverbs, Chinese speeches, Chinese music and many other topics.
4. Fluentu
Fluentu Chinese blog offer very professional and useful knowledge and tips on how to study Chinese. The articles there are very creative and often share some very interesting stuff.
5. Just Learn Chinese
Just Learn Chinese is fantastic blog owned by Grace, a native Chinese speaker that grew up in China mainland and now lives in Canada. The blog covers all learning skills needed for learning Chinese includes how to read Chinese, how to write Chinese, how to speak Chinese, how to type Chinese, etc.
I highly recommend looking into Omeida Chinese Academy, https://www.omeidachinese.com. I took a 6 months online course, one-on-one, and even within the first month I found myself at a level could be proud of. The teacher I had was extremely personable and complemented my learning style. They also have a blog with some free tips, some on getting started learning as well as on travel, and culture. https://www.omeidachinese.com/blog/
Yes! You can learn Chinese from blogs but I would always recommend people to join some good Chinese learning institute.
I once studied Chinese with Onetoonechinese.com via skype online. It is a one on one class. And to me honest I had a very pleasant experience. The teacher is very kind and helps me improve my Chinese a lot. I really love to recommend it to you.
I stay in china for 3 years, but communication is still a big problem. My Chinese friends tell me to attend some online mandarin course,For example: Hanbrige Mandarin school, chinesehour, speakmandarin etc…Because I need systematicness chinese mandarin study. So anyone have good recommendation?