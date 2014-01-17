China Whisper

5 Best Blogs to Learn Chinese Online

Spread the love

I’ve posted regarding Top 10 websites to learn Chinese and now it’s time to recommend the best Chinese-learning blogs for you!  You may combine a few and improve your Chinese pronunciation, speaking and grammar to a higher level.

1. Chinese Pod

chinese pod   Chinese Pod Blog offers fantastic online Chinese-learning class. Each post includes two parts, an audio part and a expiation part. In the audio a woman and a man will talk one topic each time in both Chinese and English. Each dialogue will teach you vey native Chinese.

2. Speakmandarin

speakmandrinSpeakmandarin blog  is run by speakmandarin.com, a one-on-one Internet based Chinese language schoo. The blog offers a variety of Chinese learning articles. The posts cover Chinese grammer, daily Chinese, Chinese culture, news and many other topics.

3. Chinesehour blog

chinese hour blogChinesehour blog provides abundant online learning resources such as Chinese culture, Chinese idioms and proverbs, Chinese speeches, Chinese music and many other topics.

4. Fluentu

fluentu chinese blogFluentu Chinese blog offer very professional and useful knowledge and tips on how to study Chinese. The articles there are very creative and often share some very interesting stuff.

5. Just Learn Chinese

just learn chineseJust Learn Chinese is fantastic blog owned by Grace, a native Chinese speaker that grew up in China mainland and now lives in Canada. The blog covers all learning skills needed for learning Chinese includes how to read Chinese, how to write Chinese, how to speak Chinese, how to type Chinese, etc.

4 Responses

  1. Jay says:
    April 10, 2020 at 3:18 pm

    I highly recommend looking into Omeida Chinese Academy, https://www.omeidachinese.com. I took a 6 months online course, one-on-one, and even within the first month I found myself at a level could be proud of. The teacher I had was extremely personable and complemented my learning style. They also have a blog with some free tips, some on getting started learning as well as on travel, and culture. https://www.omeidachinese.com/blog/

    Reply
  2. Sam Dean says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Yes! You can learn Chinese from blogs but I would always recommend people to join some good Chinese learning institute.

    Reply
  3. Jeff says:
    August 13, 2015 at 12:00 am

    I once studied Chinese with Onetoonechinese.com via skype online. It is a one on one class. And to me honest I had a very pleasant experience. The teacher is very kind and helps me improve my Chinese a lot. I really love to recommend it to you.

    Reply
  4. Patricia says:
    August 11, 2015 at 1:37 pm

    I stay in china for 3 years, but communication is still a big problem. My Chinese friends tell me to attend some online mandarin course,For example: Hanbrige Mandarin school, chinesehour, speakmandarin etc…Because I need systematicness chinese mandarin study. So anyone have good recommendation?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *