5 Best Blogs to Learn Chinese Online

I’ve posted regarding Top 10 websites to learn Chinese and now it’s time to recommend the best Chinese-learning blogs for you! You may combine a few and improve your Chinese pronunciation, speaking and grammar to a higher level.

1. Chinese Pod

Chinese Pod Blog offers fantastic online Chinese-learning class. Each post includes two parts, an audio part and a expiation part. In the audio a woman and a man will talk one topic each time in both Chinese and English. Each dialogue will teach you vey native Chinese.

2. Speakmandarin

Speakmandarin blog is run by speakmandarin.com, a one-on-one Internet based Chinese language schoo. The blog offers a variety of Chinese learning articles. The posts cover Chinese grammer, daily Chinese, Chinese culture, news and many other topics.

3. Chinesehour blog

Chinesehour blog provides abundant online learning resources such as Chinese culture, Chinese idioms and proverbs, Chinese speeches, Chinese music and many other topics.

4. Fluentu

Fluentu Chinese blog offer very professional and useful knowledge and tips on how to study Chinese. The articles there are very creative and often share some very interesting stuff.

5. Just Learn Chinese



Just Learn Chinese is fantastic blog owned by Grace, a native Chinese speaker that grew up in China mainland and now lives in Canada. The blog covers all learning skills needed for learning Chinese includes how to read Chinese, how to write Chinese, how to speak Chinese, how to type Chinese, etc.