Top 10 Websites to Learn Chinese For Free

Many vistors asked me about where to learn Chinese online, and here I gathered what I consider the best free resources for learning Chinese. You could learn Mandarin very effectively for free with only these resources.

1. Chinese-tools.com

Chinese-tools.com offers basic Chinese courses and useful language tools, you can learn Chinese pinyin, slang, calligraphy, and some other Chinese basic knowledge or skills, and the site also owns articles about traditional China, travel, study, news, business.

2. CCTV Learn Chinese

The site offers cool and free Mandarin video lessons on CCTV. Different courses are prepared from beginners to intermediate and advanced learners. Its “Survival Chinese” and “Happy Chinese” series videos are very good resources to learn Chinese.

3. Chinese Learner

Chineselearner.com offers flash videos about Chinese pronunciation, Chinese writing, Chinese reading, Chinese grammar, Chinese songs. All these lessons are free.

4. Clear Chinese

Clear Chinese is a free Mandarin Chinese online course including 15 units. Each has easy-to-understand dialogues with useful phrases. Each sentence in this course is written in Chinese characters, pinyin and English. Audio is also available for each sentence.

5. CRI English

The Learn Chinese channel on China Radio International (CRI) is a cool place to find some useful text and video resources. The lessons here are well made and Chinese learning videos, audios and characters and all available.

6. BBC Chinese

BBC Chinese offers you some mini-guides for Chinese pinyin, tones and characters, you can watch some videos of real conversations, take some tests or play some funny character games there.

7. Study More Chinese

Study More Chinese is a forum for Mandarin learner. It allows people to post questions, interesting Chinese-learning pictures and other useful resources. Users can create profiles and interact with each other and learn together.

8. Chinese Forums

This website is actually a fantastic community. It’s got a lot of very active users, including native Chinese speakers who will rapidly tackle any question you post.

9. Free Chinese Lessons

Starting with the very basic things, Free Chinese Lessons is open to anyone with no basic Chinese. Each course has instruction on phrase pronunciation, character recognition, and writing.

10. Lao Wai Chinese

Lao Wai Chinese, run by Albert Wolfe, offers Chinese learners a comprehensive guide to learn Chinese with audio. The author will give your his experience on how to learn Chinese and some learning tips.

Other Chinese learning websites:

The Chairman’s Bao

The Chairman’s Bao is an online simplified Chinese newspaper, written for those learning Mandarin. As well as daily bite-sized HSK-leveled news content, the website and synchronized apps also play host to a variety of resources to aid students, such as a live dictionary, intelligent flashcard system and bookmark feature. Each article also comes equipped with audio, grammatical structures, keywords and idioms – in essence, everything you would expect from a textbook but much more!