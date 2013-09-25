China Whisper

Top 8 Most Popular Hong Kong TVB Actresses

by ·

TVB (Television Broadcasts Limited) is one of the biggest and most popular television stations in Hong Kong. Many Hong Kong’s famous actresses began their acting careers through TVB drama series. Here are my picks of the top 8 most popular TVB actresses.

NO.1　Angie Chiu 赵雅芝

Angie ChiuAngie Chiu was TVB`s leading actress in 1970s. She is most noted for her leading role in The Bund. Her other important TVB plays include The Heaven Sword and Dragon Saber (TVB, 1978) and Chor Lau-heung (TVB, 1979).

NO.2　Yammie Lam 蓝洁瑛

Yammie LamYammie Lam Kit Ying appeared in lots of TVB dramas and films and soon became one of the TVB’s 5 Dragon Girls. She was most well-known for her good performance in The Greed of Man (1993), Looking Back In Anger (1989) and A Chinese Odyssey (1995).

NO.3  Sheren Tang 邓萃雯

Sheren TangSheren Tang starts her acting career in 1985 and often act as tender and lovely roles in drams, which earned her nickname “Little Barbara Yung.” She is well-known for her performance in the TVB tv series like New Heavenly Sword and Dragon Sabre (1986) and Hap Hak Hang (1989)

NO.4  Jaime Chik 戚美珍

Jaime ChikJaime Chik Mei-chun was one of the TVB “Five Beauties”. She made her debut play in 1982 in TVB. Her most famous TVB television dramas include The Smiling, Proud Wanderer (1984) and Two Most Honorable Knights (1988).

NO.5　Barbara Yung 翁美玲

Barbara Yung TVBBarbara Yung first acted in 1982 drama The Legend of the Unknowns and reached her career peak in 1983 with TVB’s series The Legend of the Condor Heroes. She herself  soon became a sensation in Asia in the 1980s.

NO.6  Kathy Chow Hoi-Mei　周海媚

Kathy Chow Hoi-MeiKathy Chow, born in Hong Kong in 1966, was a Hong Kong actress. She first particiated in Miss HK contest in 1985 but failed, and later she starred in several Hong Kong TVB plays such as Looking Back in Anger (1989) and The Sword Of Conquest (1992).

NO.7  Margie Tseng 曾华倩

Margie TsengMargie Tseng, born in 1965, was one of the TVB “Five Beauties” in 1980s. Her early performances in the play were very amazing and her classic TV series include The Black Sabre (1991) and The Flying Fox of Snowy Mountain (1985)

NO.  8 Idy Chan 陈玉莲

Idy ChanIdy Chan Yuk Lin (born in 1960) joined showbiz in 1977. She is famous for her excellent performance in Demi-Gods and Semi-Devils I & II (1982) and The Return of the Condor Heroes (1983).

Related Posts:

1 Response

  1. elene says:
    February 21, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    I dont know at all… But where is kabby hui?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *