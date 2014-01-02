Top 8 China Computer Brands
Looking for an affordable desktop or tablet online? Before making decision you really should consider PC brands from China. Lenovo, Acer, Hasee, Haier, you have so many brands to choose. All these brands are reliable in quality and most importantly they are affordable.
1. Lenovo 联想
Lenovo was founded in Beijing in 1984. Today, Lenovo is the world’s largest PC vendor by unit sales. Its typical products are the ThinkPad line of notebook computers and the ThinkCentre line of desktops.
2. Hasee 神舟
Hasee brand was founded in 1995 in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province. Its products include reliable and affordable desktop computers, laptops, and panel PCs. Hasee computers are sellable in more than 120 countries worldwide.
3. ASUS 华硕
Founded in 1989, ASUS is multinational computer and electronics company based in Taipei. Its products include desktops, laptops, netbooks, tablet PCs and other products. Asus is the world’s fifth-largest PC vendor by 2012.
4. Founder 方正电脑
Founder brand was created by Peking University in 1986 and has grown into one of China’s most innovative and influential high-tech companies. It is the second-largest personal computer vendor in China.
5. Acer 宏碁
Acer is a computer brand from Taiwan. Acer’s products include affordable desktop and laptop PCs, tablet computers and other products. It was the 4th largest PC vendor in the world in 2012.
6. Tsinghua Tongfang 清华同方
Tsinghua Tongfang was formally established in 1997. It manufactures personal computers, desktops, laptops and other products.
7. Haier 海尔
Based in Qingdao, Haier is considered China’s most valuable brand. It is famous for high-quality home appliances and created personal computers just a few years ago. Its PC is very popular in China’s rural area.
8. HEDY 七喜
Based in Guangzhou, HEDY is one of fortune 50 electronic information companies in China. It offers computer, desktops, laptops, keyboards and mice. HEDY computer ranks top 1 in South China and top 5 in China.
If Asus and Acer are from Taiwan, then they aren’t really considered from China?
Bought an ASUS – no end of problems, finally called Amazon.com & they agreed to issue a refund.
Too bad because I see it is from Taiwan and I have always considered Taiwan products better than the mainland Chinese products.
Do not judge products by its production region. You should read remarks by real uses. some products from mainland China are not good enough. But with the development of hi-tech, mainland companies begin to focus on quality of the products and they often have price advantages. For example, the cell phone, in the past, Samsung and Apple dominated Chinese mobile phone market. But today domestic brands like Xiaome and Huawei are gaining more customers with their good quality product and cheap price.
Been using Acer for years now and it has served me well..I don’t have problems with it even if I use it everyday more than 12 hours a day.. Perfect for my work!