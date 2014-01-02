Top 8 China Computer Brands

Looking for an affordable desktop or tablet online? Before making decision you really should consider PC brands from China. Lenovo, Acer, Hasee, Haier, you have so many brands to choose. All these brands are reliable in quality and most importantly they are affordable.

1. Lenovo 联想

Lenovo was founded in Beijing in 1984. Today, Lenovo is the world’s largest PC vendor by unit sales. Its typical products are the ThinkPad line of notebook computers and the ThinkCentre line of desktops.

2. Hasee 神舟

Hasee brand was founded in 1995 in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province. Its products include reliable and affordable desktop computers, laptops, and panel PCs. Hasee computers are sellable in more than 120 countries worldwide.

3. ASUS 华硕

Founded in 1989, ASUS is multinational computer and electronics company based in Taipei. Its products include desktops, laptops, netbooks, tablet PCs and other products. Asus is the world’s fifth-largest PC vendor by 2012.

4. Founder 方正电脑

Founder brand was created by Peking University in 1986 and has grown into one of China’s most innovative and influential high-tech companies. It is the second-largest personal computer vendor in China.

5. Acer 宏碁

Acer is a computer brand from Taiwan. Acer’s products include affordable desktop and laptop PCs, tablet computers and other products. It was the 4th largest PC vendor in the world in 2012.

6. Tsinghua Tongfang 清华同方

Tsinghua Tongfang was formally established in 1997. It manufactures personal computers, desktops, laptops and other products.

7. Haier 海尔

Based in Qingdao, Haier is considered China’s most valuable brand. It is famous for high-quality home appliances and created personal computers just a few years ago. Its PC is very popular in China’s rural area.

8. HEDY 七喜

Based in Guangzhou, HEDY is one of fortune 50 electronic information companies in China. It offers computer, desktops, laptops, keyboards and mice. HEDY computer ranks top 1 in South China and top 5 in China.