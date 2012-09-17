Top 10 Chinese Car Brands

Chinese car industry is developing very fast and many car brands start to be known by the world. The following is a list of 10 most famous Chinese car brands including logos and a brief introduction of the company.

1. Chery 奇瑞

Chery is an automobile brand headquartered in Wuhu city. It is a state-owned company founded in 1997. Its product series include passenger cars, minivans, and SUVs. Chery is one of China best developing brand and is usually regarded as hope of China’s own auto manufacturing industry.

2. Geely 吉利

Geely is a Chinese automotive brand based in Hangzhou city. Geely acquired Volvo Cars from Ford for US$1.8 billion in 2010. Now its total asset exceeds more than 110 billion yuan and the company has entered the world top 500 for three consecutive years.

3. Dongfeng Motor 东风

Dongfeng Motor Chinese state-owned automotive brand based in Wuhan. Dongfeng mainly produces and sells buses and trucks. It is a state-owned car brand established in 1968 under Mao’s call. Dongfeng is China’s second-largest carmaker.

4. Foton Motor 福田

Foton Motor is a Chinese car brand mainly producing trucks and agricultural machinery. Headquartered in Beijing’s Changping District, the company’s existing asset is nearly 30 billion with a brand value of 67 billion. It is also the largest commercial car enterprise in China.

5. BYD Auto 比亚迪

BYD Auto is based in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province. The brand BYD is short for”Build your dreams.” The company was established in 2003 and is also an important rechargeable battery and electric vehicle maker in the world.

6. Brilliance Auto 华晨

Brilliance Auto is an auto brand headquartered in Shenyang. The company produces its own vehicle and also cooperates with BMW and Toyota to produce their brands in China.

7. Tianma Auto 天马汽车

Tianma Auto is a brand located in Baoding city, Hebei province. It mainly produces family cars, commercial vehicles, minibuses and heavy vehicle.

8. JAC Motors 江淮

JAC Motors is a Chinese state-owned automobile brand. The company is based in Hefei, Anhui Province. The company has an annual production capacity of 700,000 vehicles, 500,000 engines and related car components.

9. Great Wall Motors 长城

Great Wall Motors is a Chinese auto brand based in Shenzhen, Hebei province. The brand is named after the Great Wall of China. It is China’s largest SUV producer.

10. Zhonghua Car 中华

It is another famous brand of Brilliance Auto, a very famous sedan brand in China.

Among the above the 10 most famous Chinese car brands, Geely and Chery seem to have entered some developing countries in Africa and Asia, while others car brands seem still unknown to the world. There is still a long way to go for Chinese car brands.