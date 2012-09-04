Top 10 Best Cities in China for Foreigners to Live

It is estimated that about 600,000 expats live in China. Then which cities do these expacts like best? A survey on 180,000 expats living in China announced its rankings of the “ 10 most attractive cities for foreigners,” The survey focused on four major indicators: policies, administration, working conditions and living environments.

1. Beijing

Beijing is the best city for foreigners to live in China in almost every aspect excluding bad traffic.

2. Shanghai

Shanghai, the second most attractive city for expats, is known for lots of amount multinational companies and internationalized trendy life style.

3. Tianjin

Tianjin ranks the third, a port city located about 100 km to east of Beijing.

4. Shenzhen

Shenzhen, the fourth most attractive city, is known for its fast-paced urban life.

5. Wuhan

Wuhan is the fifth for its great development potential and low living cost.

6. Guangzhou

Guangzhou earns the sixth place with its good commercial atmosphere.

7. Suzhou

Suzhou ranks the seventh with its balanced city development.

8.Chongqing

Chongqing stands on the eighth position and is famous for the local government’s efficient administration.

9. Xiamen

Xiamen comes in ninth with its excellent living environment.

10. Hangzhou

Hangzhou ranks the top 10 for its booming tourism and comfortable life style.