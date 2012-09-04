Top 10 Best Cities in China for Foreigners to Live

It is estimated that about 600,000 expats live in China. Then which cities do these foreigners like best? A survey on 180,000 expats living in China announced its rankings of the “ 10 most attractive cities for foreigners,” The survey focused on four major indicators: policies, administration, working conditions and living environments. Below is a list of the 10 best places for foreigners to live in China.

1. Beijing

Beijing is the best city for foreigners to live in China in almost every aspect excluding bad traffic. The city has many foreigner communities, many good universities in. Most young people in the city can speak some English. There are lots of western restaurants. And most importantly, as a transportation center, you can travel to any place in China and the world with bullet trains and flights.

2. Shanghai

Shanghai, the second most attractive city for expats, is known for lots of amount multinational companies and internationalized trendy life style. As an international city, Shanghai has great job opportunities for foreigners, so you can earn good salaries there. Besides, you will enjoy the life here, many western restaurants, easy to travel to any place in the world from here.

3. Tianjin

Tianjin ranks the third, a port city located about 100 km to east of Beijing. As one of the four Municipalities in China. The city has good public security and very convenient transportation. Tianjin people are friendly and you can easily to integrate to the community.

4. Shenzhen

Shenzhen, the fourth most attractive city, is known for its fast-paced urban life. Shenzhen has many high-tech companies, which provide good job opportunities. Besides Shenzhen is close to Hong Kong, making it a perfect place for shopping and to travel to other regions in the world via Hong Kong.

5. Wuhan

Wuhan is the fifth for its great development potential and low living cost. Avoid traveling to and living in Wuhan due to the global impact of COVID-19.

6. Guangzhou

Guangzhou earns the sixth place with its good commercial atmosphere. The city is a trade center and manufacturing center in South China. Guangzhou is a living center for black people.

7. Suzhou

Suzhou ranks the seventh with its balanced city development. Suzhou is praised as the Heaven in Chinese culture. It has developed economy with many foreign companies there. The city has tasty food and many ancient relics and girls there are very beautiful.

8. Chongqing

Chongqing stands on the eighth position and is famous for the local government’s efficient administration. The city is the starting point of Yangtze River Cruise and many big companies have branches there.

9. Xiamen

Xiamen comes in ninth with its excellent living environment. Xiamen is a garden city with mild climate. Its beautiful natural environment allows you to enjoy sun, fresh air, watch sea.

10. Hangzhou

Hangzhou ranks the top 10 for its booming tourism and comfortable life style. The city has fast developed digital economy, numerous ancient attractions, delicious food, and slow life pace. And it is close to Shanghai.

Do you know other livable Chinese cities? Please share your idea in the comments.

