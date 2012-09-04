Top 10 Best Cities in China for Foreigners to Live
It is estimated that about 600,000 expats live in China. Then which cities do these foreigners like best? A survey on 180,000 expats living in China announced its rankings of the “ 10 most attractive cities for foreigners,” The survey focused on four major indicators: policies, administration, working conditions and living environments. Below is a list of the 10 best places for foreigners to live in China.
1. Beijing
Beijing is the best city for foreigners to live in China in almost every aspect excluding bad traffic. The city has many foreigner communities, many good universities in. Most young people in the city can speak some English. There are lots of western restaurants. And most importantly, as a transportation center, you can travel to any place in China and the world with bullet trains and flights.
2. Shanghai
Shanghai, the second most attractive city for expats, is known for lots of amount multinational companies and internationalized trendy life style. As an international city, Shanghai has great job opportunities for foreigners, so you can earn good salaries there. Besides, you will enjoy the life here, many western restaurants, easy to travel to any place in the world from here.
3. Tianjin
Tianjin ranks the third, a port city located about 100 km to east of Beijing. As one of the four Municipalities in China. The city has good public security and very convenient transportation. Tianjin people are friendly and you can easily to integrate to the community.
4. Shenzhen
Shenzhen, the fourth most attractive city, is known for its fast-paced urban life. Shenzhen has many high-tech companies, which provide good job opportunities. Besides Shenzhen is close to Hong Kong, making it a perfect place for shopping and to travel to other regions in the world via Hong Kong.
5. Wuhan
Wuhan is the fifth for its great development potential and low living cost. Avoid traveling to and living in Wuhan due to the global impact of COVID-19.
6. Guangzhou
Guangzhou earns the sixth place with its good commercial atmosphere. The city is a trade center and manufacturing center in South China. Guangzhou is a living center for black people.
7. Suzhou
Suzhou ranks the seventh with its balanced city development. Suzhou is praised as the Heaven in Chinese culture. It has developed economy with many foreign companies there. The city has tasty food and many ancient relics and girls there are very beautiful.
8. Chongqing
Chongqing stands on the eighth position and is famous for the local government’s efficient administration. The city is the starting point of Yangtze River Cruise and many big companies have branches there.
9. Xiamen
Xiamen comes in ninth with its excellent living environment. Xiamen is a garden city with mild climate. Its beautiful natural environment allows you to enjoy sun, fresh air, watch sea.
10. Hangzhou
Hangzhou ranks the top 10 for its booming tourism and comfortable life style. The city has fast developed digital economy, numerous ancient attractions, delicious food, and slow life pace. And it is close to Shanghai.
Do you know other livable Chinese cities? Please share your idea in the comments.
Hi, I’m planning to come study and live there for a while. whivh universities are the best? also, i want to prove to my dad that china is completely safe . i would like ur help. my dad and his mom only heard all the bad things tianamen tanks,guns etc… can u guys help me prove my dad wrong ? 谢谢你
hong kong its the 11th safest countries for crimes and stuff in the whole world
Well people who answered the survey basically live mostly in beijing and shanghai. so its kind of a irrelevant list…. most foreigners want clean things and western comfort in china,…. i’d put haikou, harbin, kunming over all of those cities. also i have lived in chongqing and chengdu. its not even close, chengdu is so much more advanced and trending.. yeah chengdu doenst look nice, its just flat while chongqing was built in the mountains so its very pretty. but if u want to talk about initiative, artistic life, underground life, new trends-fashion, its not even close. Also i’d put Nanning there, mostly because of the location. just near multiple borders…
It would be great to see a top ten of small towns too. I would put Guilin (Guangxi) top of that list followed by Zhangjiajie.
I noticed mostly large cities listed. In China, when one refers to a large city, it often includes many smaller cities surrounding it. For instance, I currently live in a small city called Zhangjiagang in Jiangsu Province. Although I am nearly two hours by bus ride from Suzhou, this is considered Suzhou. When I lived in Lianyungang, the city concept included so many other cities within the city. So, I wonder how many people who were surveyed actually live in the city, versus an outlying community. It is a bit deceiving. Sure, many expats want the creature comforts of a western society within their cities. But, they also seek the Chinese experience. I have never enjoyed my time in larger cities like Beijing and Shanghai. I have always preferred a second or third tiered city that is easily accessible to tier one cities. I would be curious to know how many expats are in a similar situation.
Hi Bill.
I’m Zama from SA, I just want to know is Lianyungang a best place for a person who is about to relocate to China?
Hangzhou is my number 1. West Lake, the night markets, easy navigable streets, and beautiful people captivated my spirit.
http://lordtykai.blogspot.com/2013/07/styling-prc-tykai-edit.html?m=1
Sanya – is the Best!
Yes. After spring holiday there this year, I’m moving to Hainan for next year.
Some of those are surely the worst cities to live in terms of terrible commuting, pollution, and cost of living, and overall lifestyle.
Of those listed,Beijing is improving rapidly for pollution, only Hangzhou is a major issue in that respect
i am looking a chinese girl for friendship and hang out together during my visit in china.
Hollow I am planing to open Arabic food Restaurant.
My question i Where is the best Location or city
I think you should choose Guangzhou, Shanghai or Beijing.
Of all the Cities I have been to in China, Wuhan has to be the best!! Lifestyle is fantastic. Once I finish my MEng Degree, I’m of to Hankou to live the rest of my life there with my wife!
Gongbaojiding is a Sichuan food, I think you should find a Sichuan style restaurant first in Shanghai.
It’s true that gongbaojiding is from Sichuan but it’s also a jiachangcai (staple-dish). It’s on the menu in many restaurants, but the places I have been to in Shanghai were trying so hard to be avant-garde it wasn’t even remotely close to gongbaojiding. Once it was even made with cashews and cherry tomatoes.
There is a saying goes “of the nation, of the world!!” I think Shanghai is losing something peculiar to Chinese and become a city without its character. Avant-garde is a poison, not so-called “cool” thing for a city.
I have lived in Beijing and in Shanghai (during the world expo 2010) and while there are strong and valid arguments why each city is better than the other, there’s one aspect which (for me at least) tips the scale for Beijing: Food!
When it comes to Chinese food Beijing has much more to offer than Shanghai with the small restaurants serving food from every corner of China. I tried to find a decent gongbaojiding in shanghai but it was a mission impossible.
good topic , but as foreigner i would like to know more about those cities and what is the main attractive points for each .
thank for ur effort .