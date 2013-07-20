Top 8 Best Film Schools in China

Film school is a place to train film actors and directors. What are the best film schools in China? Below is a list of the best 8 film schools. Some of them are solely focused on films, while others are part of a larger program.

1. Beijing Film Academy

Beijing Film Academy (Chinese: 北京电影学院) is the cradle for China film talents and currently the only institution specialized in film’s higher education in the country. It has very good reputation in the field of film and cultural art. This is your best bet if you want to hook up with the future players in China’s film industry. Their notable alumni include famous directors such as Chen Kaige, and Zhang Yimou, well-known actors and actresses like Zhao Wei, Chen Kun, Liu Yifei and Jiang Wenli.

2. The Central Academy of Drama

The Central Academy of Drama (Chinese: 中央戏剧学院, abbreviation: Zhong Xi) is a famous drama school in Beijing. The academy was established in 1950. It is one of the top drama and stage arts colleges in China. Many Chinese actors, actresses, and directors such as Gong Li, Chen Baoguo and Jiang Wen graduated from the Academy.

3. Shanghai Theater Academy

Established in 1945, Shanghai Theatre Academy (Chinese: 上海戏剧学院) focuses on performing arts education. It is one of the top art institutions of higher education in the country. Its alumnae include Li Bingbing, Fan Bingbing, Tong Dawei and Lu Yi.

4. Communication University of China

Founded in 1954, The Communication University of China (Chinese: 中国传媒大学) is the leading universities of China in the field of media and communication. It has trained numerous high-level professionals for the Chinese media and film industry.

5. The National Academy of Chinese Theatre Arts

Founded in 1955, The National Academy of Chinese Theater Arts (Chinese: 中国戏曲学院) is committed to the cultivation of top theatre talents. It is considered as the cradle of dramatists and artists. The academy has more than a dozen of departments such as opera, performance, music, stage direction, traditional Chinese opera and stage arts.

6. Nanjing University of the Arts, Nanjing

Nanjing University of the Arts (Chinese: 南京艺术学院) is located in Nanjing, capital of Jiangsu Province. The university was formed in 1912 on the basis of the Shanghai Chinese Art College. It currently consists of 14 schools, including fine arts, music, design, media, movie and television, dance and so on. It is one of the most distinguished art universities in China.

7. Meishi Film Academy of Chongqing University

Founded in 2000, Meishi Film Academy is one of the many colleges of Chongqing University. The school offers 8 undergraduate programs including Performing Arts, Directing, Literature of Film and Drama, Photography, Art Design for Film and so on. The school`s standing dean is the renowned producer, director and actor – Zhang Guoli. Their part-time professors include director Zhang Yimou, Feng Xiaogang, and actors Ge You and Gong Li etc.

8. Zhejiang University of Media and Communications

Established in 1984, Zhejiang University of Media and Communications (Chinese: 浙江传媒学院) specializes in cultivating talents for media and broadcast industry. The school has sent a large number of graduates to various central, provincial, and municipal radio stations, television stations, and film and TV production companies.

