Top 5 Tips For Dating Girls From Hong Kong

When it comes to dating Hong Kong women, there are certain things that you need to know. HONG KONG girlfriends are very different to those from other parts of the globe, but these five tips are especially beneficial for those who are already in Hong Kong. Good luck!

1. Find out her work location

One thing that you might need to find out is where your girl is working. Find out where her company is located. This will allow you to send her some follows or gifts in some special day like her birthday or valentines’ day. You don’t want to spend so much money for doing this quite often. But sending some small gifts occasionally is very important for the relationship. It also shows she has a really good boyfriend that care about her. It’s also a plus to put a small gift card inside with some sweet and personalized words.

2. Dating History

Well, this may be not that important in the West. But this will help you understand more about her. For example, Women with little experience may want to move as a slower speed, compared to women who have a longer experience. So you have to decide what type of girl she is. You can know more her today from her Weibo, Wechat, if you don’t want to ask her directly.

3. Be the Alpha Male

Hong Kong Women want a man who will be a man. In other words, they want the gentleman who will make decisions, be the dominant player and take control in the relationship. They want the alpha male, but without you going too far. In the end, you still need to be the caring, loving and respectful man. They need someone to find that balance. The last thing they want is to have to take control in the relationship, or make all the decisions. While women from Hong Kong aren’t as shy as many other Asian counterpart, they’re not as aggressive as women from other countries.

4. Pick Your Date Location Carefully

Watch out for the location you choose for your date. Just by getting that date makes your night 50% of the way to perfection. There are certain places that you really want to avoid. She will not have fun, feel self-conscious and subtly not like you for putting her in that position. However, some venues and locations are just perfect for them to get to know you. Getting to know you more will help attract them and help them become your future wife.

Now that you have your first date with a Hong Kong woman, it is time to move forward in the relationship. It’s important to pick the right pace, dependent on her experience in dating. Watch out for moving too fast. She will start to shy away and feel uncomfortable. Remember women from Hong Kong are very different to women from other parts of the world.

5. Be nice to her parents

If you are dating this girl for a while and one day she asks you to meet her parents. That means she really look at you as the one that she can marry in the future. If you also feel the same way, then you have to do some homework in advance for the meeting. Bring some gifts such as a nice bottle of wine or some interesting stuff from you own country are always good options. Always be polite to her parents, because her parents’ decision will greatly influence her daughter.

