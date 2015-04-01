Top 5 Things You Should Know For Talking To Chinese Women

Have you ever wondered this question: “what are the best things to say when talking to a Chinese girl?” If this is the question you want to know, then this article is right for you! Saying proper things can help you win your girl’s heart and impress her. It’s also important to know what things you should not say to avoid offending your Chinese friend. So, let’s take a look at these top five things.

1. Always specify your compliment

Yes, this is true for any one, not only to your Chinese girlfriend. Beautiful girls hear compliments all the time. A general compliment like” You look very pretty!” is not always effective. Instead, say things like: “Your new dress is gorgeous!” is much better sometime. The bottom line is you should always pick something specific to focus on, which makes your compliment more sincere.

2. What you should expect after giving your compliment?

No matter it’s your first time to China or not, you have probably heart that Chinese ladies are relatively shy in general. In most cases, after hearing your compliment, Chinese girls will usually reply in Chinese “哪里哪里＂. It literally means” where, where”. It’s just a polite thing to say after hearing the compliment. Don’t be afraid to reinforce your compliment if you want.

3. Why not compliment her great personality?

Instead of complimenting some one’s appearance, in fact it’s more effective to compliment people’s personality. For example, if she tells you a good joke, you can say something like “你真可爱＂－you are very cute. But be careful to use the word “funny” though. It might carry the negative meaning some time.

4. How you can really impress her?

Well, as you can tell, being able to say your compliment in Mandarin Chinese will make a big difference. It’s actually not hard to learn some Chinese phases to get started. Some people might even like to learn some Cheng Yu. It’s not a bad idea but make sure you truly understand what those Cheng Yu mean, otherwise, it’s easy to cause embarrassment.

5. What things you should avoid?

We suggest do not use any pick-up lines, jokes. Especially your girlfriend is not really good at speaking English. What you say might end up hurting her feeling. Also people can tell if you are serious about the relationship or not. So it’s better just to avoid saying those things all together.

Now I believe you have a better understanding about Chinese culture and know how to compliment your Chinese friend. Keep in mind this won’t apply to all Chinese girls as each person is different. But being confident and honest is always important in a successful relationship!

