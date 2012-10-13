Top 10 Websites to Watch Chinese TV Series Online For Free

Many people often ask where to watch Chinese drama. Here I sum up a list of websites for you to watch Chinese dramas.

In recent years Chinese TV dramas have won lots of media attentions and gradually obtained lots of favors in the world. Chinese TV series are similar to TV plays in the USA, but are often longer, and tell a story with complicated plots. If you want to follow Chinese TV series, you should check our list of the 10 most popular websites to watch Chinese TV series online for free without downloading. Some modern Chinese dramas have English subtitles.

Youku.com is China’s leading Internet video company. Its TV Chanel offers thousands of latest TV dramas that just aired on China television screens. Youku also make mini television series itself and some of which are very popular among netizens.

At present these contents are just available to IP from China, people from other regions can only use VPN to watch it. It has both website and Android, iPhone and WePhone app, and Windows TV software available. Check and download the apps at Youku App.

Baidu TV Series Channel is attached to Baidu, China’s largest search engine. The site provides a large number of up-to-date hit dramas and feature programs. With considerable financial strength, Baidu can provide viewers with the up-to-date the most complete TV plays. It also has other channels including Chinese movies, tv shows, cartoons.

It has iPhone, Android, iPad and Android Pad available on smart phones available. Down load the TV software at http://list.video.baidu.com/iph_promote.html.

360 TV is owned by Qihoo 360, a leading Internet platform company in China. The site provides many resource links which can direct you to the popular TV series from other websites. Users can change among its many links until find the site with the best watching experience.

You can download its Chinese drama apps at https://www.360kan.com/appdownload, both Android and iPhone apps are available.

LeTV, a popular Chinese streaming website based in Beijing, supplies legal TV shows and movies from countries and regions such as Mainland China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Thailand. It provides different dramas including costume drama, romance drama, Wuxia drama, war drama, fantasy drama and so on.

For users from outside Mainland China VPN service is needed to unlock its region restriction.

It has different versions apps available. You can download it here at http://mobile.le.com/?ref=2035.

QQ is the largest free instant messaging application in China and its TV Channel provides the full-episode TV plays online. Its mobile apps support Android, iOS and Windows Phone platform. It has both overseas and Chinese drama available online and is one of the best website to Chinese drama watch online.

QQ TV has almost all versions of software available on smart phone, windows, mac, iPad and TV.

Tudou, a Chinese video sharing website, owns many full-length TV series, variety TV shows and movies from China, South Korea the USA, England and other regions. All these dramas are available on its mobile app and are free to download.

Tudou is has already been acquired by Youku, so they should share the same dram database.

Tiantian Kankan is a video-on-demand site which provides high-definition TV and other video contents. At present there is no region restriction for all its dramas, users can watch them anywhere in the world.

Its drama channels including Mainland China TV, Hong Kong and Taiwan drama, South Korea and USA dramas for you to watch for free.

Tiantian Kankan is also available on mobile platforms including Android and iOS.

If you are a Chinese drama lover, PPTV is the right place to go. PPTV provides video-on-demand of dramas and other contents. I strongly recommend it for its well-designed interface, fast speed and vast drama resources.

PPTV is available for a variety of systems, including windows PC, Mac, Android mobile phones, and iPads etc. It is absolutely free to watch all its dramas online from anywhere in the world.

Iqiyi.com, like Hulu in the US, is a streaming video platform that focuses on Chinese HD TV series and movies. The site is owned by Baidu, China’s largest Internet search engine.

Besides the latest copyrighted video contents, IQiyi also produces its own content including drama programs, that cater to young people. Iqiyi is probably the most popular and the largest Chinese drama and movie website at present.

Sohu Video channel provides the latest legitimate HD TV plays from Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. The site belongs to Sohu.com, one of the biggest China Internet portal. Its strong financial strength guarantees many exclusive dramas and TV shows. The site also produces video contents itself.

Above are the most popular websites to watch Chinese drama online. Do you know other websites that allow you to watch Chinese TV series online for free? Please leave a comment below.

