Music has the ability to make us laugh, feel comfortable or even make us cry. Here are my picks of the top 10 sad Chinese songs that make you cry. Do you have any songs that you hope to add to this list?

1. A Lifetime Love《一生所爱》－－Lowell Lo 卢冠庭

We must remember the last song of the film “A Chinese Odyssey”. When Monkey King and Spider Woman say good-bye to each other, the song “A Lifetime Love” moves everyone to tears.

2. Farewell Song《离歌》－－Shin Band 信乐团



Shin’s voice is not very unique, but the “Farewell Song” will surely make people heartbroken. The piercing voice of the end of the song makes people always in the thought of sad memories.

3. Badly Hurt 《我是真的受伤了》－－Jacky Cheung Hok-yau 张学友



Jacky Cheung is dubbed as “God of Song” and his bitter love songs are familiar to us. “Badly Hurt” speaks out the sad feeling when lovers break up.

4. You Are a Star《你是明星》－－Leslie Cheung 张国荣



If Leslie had not left us, people would not have thought of him when feel sad. His unique deep voice expresses his sorrow that he hopes to enjoy life in the heaven without rumors and troubles.

5. White Moonlight《白月光》－－Jeff Chang 张信哲



Chang has many love songs; however, few of them are have so sad melody and lyrics like “White Moonlight”. The sound of the song will always remind us of memories in the past.

6，Let You Hear My Heart Beating《心要让你听见》－－ Samuel Tai 邰正宵



Samuel Tai can be called a smash hit singer, but like many singers, he will finally fade out from people’s memories, leaving only a few of classic songs.

7，He Is There《他在那里》－－Jacky Cheung Hok-yau 张学友



The song expresses the helpless feelings of parting lovers and relatives in an unfamiliar city.

8，Ten Years《十年》－－Eason Chan 陈奕迅



The song tells us that the lovers meet and love each other but eventually it will just end up in a break up. Lovers often inevitably dissolve into friends

9. Snow Migrant Bird《雪候鸟》－－Xiong Tianping 熊天平



“Snow Migrant Bird” is regarded be best song of Xiong Tianping. This song tells a sad story that a migrant bird is not going to fly south to warmer place but finally turns into snow in the cold world, symbolizing that lovers prefer to cuddle up to die together than to break up.

10. Endless Love《无尽的爱》－－Jackie Chan & Kim Hee Seon 成龙，金喜善



I always love Jackie’s movies and I am a big fan of him. “Endless Love”, the theme song of his movie “The Myth“, is really worth of listening.

