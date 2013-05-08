Top 10 rare and valuable China stamps
For stamp lovers, rare postage stamps are always their target. As time goes by, its value may increase significantly. And China stamps are among some of the most famous, rare, and valuable stamps in the world. Here is a list of the top 10 rare and valuable China stamps you should know.
1. Marine Customs Post Large Dragons 海关大龙票
Modern China’s mail service began on May 1st, 1878 when the Imperial Marine Customs Post started to provide post service to the public. The post launched China’s first postage stamps – three stamps with the nickname “the Large Dragons”. The stamps were printed with dragons in values of 1, 3, and 5.
2. Marine Customs Post Small Dragons 海关小龙票
In 1885 and in 1888 six other stamps were issued by the Imperial Marine Customs Post. These are often called the “Small Dragons” by stamp collectors.
3. Long Life Stamps 万寿纪念票
In 1894 nine stamps were issued by the same post often known as the “DOWAGER” issue. The stamps were issued when the country celebrated the 60th birthday of Empress Dowager Cixi, hence the name. This set is known as Long Life Stamps in China . The series has nine different value stamps. Each has a unique color with different pictures including dragon, carp, sailing boat, peony flower, evergreen, large peach, or Chinese character “寿” which means longevity.
4. Red Revenue Stamp 红印花票
The stamp was issued in 1896 by the Qing dynasty. This rare Chinese stamp, with a distinctive red background, is in value of “3 cents.” The Imperial Marine Customs Post entrusted Japanese and British companies to print new stamps but these stamps are not delivered, so the 3 cent revenue stamp was used as a postage stamp after being stamped with the small words of different values.
5. Coiling Dragon Stamps 蟠龙票
The Qing Dynasty government issued the country’s first new set of stamps inscribed with”IMPERIAL CHINESE POST” in 1897. The twelve different values, ranging from 1/2c to $5, were lithographed in Japan and called Panlong Stamps or Coiling Dragon Stamps. The low values were painted with a dragon, the middle with a carp, and the dollar with a wild goose.
6. Temple of Heaven Stamps 宣统登基纪念票
Issued on September 8, 1909, Temple of Heaven Stamps were issued to honor the first year of the reign of Xuan Tong, the last of the Qing Dynasty Emperors. They are the last stamps issued by the Imperial Qing Government.
7. The Whole Country is Red 全国山河一片红
The Whole Country is Red was launched in 1968 during China’s Great Cultural Revolution. The stamp was painted with a map of China with the words “The Whole Country is Red” and other slogans about Chairman Mao with lots of workers, farmers, and soldiers. The face value of the stamp is 8 fen (100 fen = 1 yuan).
8. 80 Red Monkey stamp 80版猴票
1980 Red Monkey stamp is the most popular stamp in China. They were issued in 1980, the year of the Golden Monkey.
9. Blue Military Stamp 蓝军邮
The stamps were printed designed and issued to the soldiers for free. However, after being issued, some soldiers reported that these stamps were easier to disclose the military secrets. So, most of the unused stamp were destroyed with only a small part were in use.
10. Cai Lun Stamp 《古代科学家》蔡伦
Cai Lun Stamp was issued in 1962. Cai Lun is the East Han Dynasty inventor who developed paper-making tech using worn fishnet, bark and cloth. Since his birth year is unknown so it should be printed with “Cai Lun ( ? ——121 ) , Han Dynasty “, but the stamp designer wrote in the stamp ” Cai Lun ( BC ? ——121), Han Dynasty”. This error was later found out by some stamp collectors and the postal sector took these error stamps back. Only several thousand such stamps were not returned so they are very valuable.
Very good article to help China stamp collectors know more of rare china stamps.
Thanks for your post.