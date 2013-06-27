Top 10 Places to Meet Girls in China

Chinese girls have exotic appearances, refined facial features, perfect skin and well-proportioned body, they have attracted more and more men around the world and to find their girls of dreams. Below are the 10 most likely places to meet beautiful girls in China.

1. Chonqing



Chinese men have an interesting saying：when you come to in Chongqing, you will begin to realise that you got married too early! Chongqing city owns China’s most natural beauties. The local humid weather and fog contribute to their smooth skin, and its spicy food is also believed to improve blood circulation and remove toxins. Besides, this mountainous geographical environment changes the city to a natural gym which helps form slim legs and flat bellies. The central boulevard Jie Fang Bei is the well-known place to find beautiful Chongqing girls.

2. Chengdu



Chengdu is an inland city in the southwest china. The city is famous for Giant Panda, hot pot dish and beautiful girls. Chengdu girls have delicate and white skin, they mostly put on light make-ups and just show their natural beauty. Chengdu girls are just like the city, offering a faint, lazy, leisure scent. Chengdu is a humid and moist place with few sunshine in winter and fall, so most Chengdu girls have good skin! Chunxi Road is the most typical and prosperous commercial pedestrian street in the city where you will find lots of pretty local girls.

3. Lijiang

Lijiang is known as the place to find love in China. The beautiful ancient town is located in southwest China`s Yunnan province. If you’ve ever been there, you will understand how it is considered a perfect place for a romantic get-away: the stony lanes to stroll on; the lots of little coffee shops, bars and restaurants; the indigenous architecture; sunny, mountainous sky and the lovers walking hand-in-hand. Girls in Lijiang are from around the whole country, they travel to this beautiful place, hoping to begin a lifetime romance.

4. Shanghai

With a large number of night clubs, restaurants and bars, Shanghai has attracted lots of beautiful women around the country. Shanghai has the largest amount of single women in China, making it a good place to meet single ladies. The thriving city has persuaded so many Chinese girls to pursue dreams or look for opportunities. Shanghai absolutely should be your next travel destination. The places to meet your oriental dream-girls include Xintiandi area, the first stylish center in Shanghai; Hengshan Road, where bars, night clubs, and restaurants offer you an ideal place to meet young girls.

5. Yangshuo

As a Chinese saying goes “Guilin has the most beautiful scenery under heaven, and Yangshuo has the best scenery in Guilin.” Yangshuo boasts breath-taking natural sceneries, ancient dwelling houses and a diverse range of cultures. It is a pleasant thing to bike with a beautiful girl along picturesque country roads, enjoy unstirred idyllic daily life, or raft shoulder to shoulder along green crystal Yulong River, stroll along the West Street and have some time in stores, cafes and restaurants.

6. Hangzhou



Hangzhou is not only known for the Grand Canal and romantic West Lake, but also for beautiful women. The city has been producing beautiful women since ancient times. Hangzhou’s West Lake is a meeting place for many lovers in ancient China myths and legends. It is very romantic to walk around West Lake in rain and meet the girl of your dreams.

7. Sanya

Sanya is a beautiful beach destination in the Southernmost tip of Hainan province. and it is a popular place for romantic getaways. Sanya has bright sunshine, soft sand, clear water and pleasant climate, it is a perfect destination to meet beautiful girls from around the country.

8. Harbin



Harbin is called the bright pearl on the Bridge of Eurasia Land. In China, the name of Harbin reminds people of an exotic and romantic city associated with ice and snow. The girls in Harbin are tall and beautiful but are well known for their straight, frank enthusiastic personalities.

9. Suzhou



Like the city of Hangzhou, the nearby city Suzhou is also known for beautiful Chinese women. It is said that Suzhou has more than half of the beauties of southern China. Typical Suzhou girls are very gentle, obedient, sympathetic and cute.

10. Hong Kong



Hong Kong is the most popular tourist city Asia. It always leads the mainstream fashion in the country and the East Asia. Local girls are well educated and sharply intelligent. Of course here you can also meet girls from the whole country and around the world. Hong Kong has many good places like Repulse Bay, Disneyland, cafes and bars to find beautiful Chinese girls.

Spread the love





