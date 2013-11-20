Top 10 Most Successful Chinese Companies in the U.S.

It was not until long back Chinese market was focusing on acquiring the raw materials from Latin America and Africa. But the trend of globalization has changed the course of Chinese companies. The country has started investing seriously in consumer electronics, oil and gas, sports outfits, entertainment and even real estate. China has emerged not only as a giant in the list of banking, business, electronics and computers but also in many other segments. Here is the list of top 10 Chinese companies flourishing in the US market.

1. Lenovo

Lenovo is considered to be one of the top-notch consumer electronics goods manufacturers. With the acquisition of Brazil’s CCE and Medion, a German computer company in 2012 and 2011 respectively Lenovo is leading the league. Lenovo acquired IBM‘s PC unit business in 2005 and is now the owner of the brand ThinkPad, becoming a global technology powerhouse in the world.

Official website: https://www.huawei.com/en/

2. Huawei Technologies

Though the competition charged Huawei technologies of being a threat to national security in 2012, and the US House Intelligence Committee clearing it of all the accusations, the company is spreading its roots successfully in Asia, Africa and Middle East besides the U.S. Huawei is now the world’s largest 5G equipment provider.

Official website: https://www.huawei.com/en/

3. Dalian Wanda

In the field of entertainment and commercial real estate Dalian Wanda stands out as the ultimate leader. It is run and managed by China’s richest person, Wang Jianlin. AMC, the largest U.S. cinema chain which occupies 24% market share of the USA, is a subsidiary of Dalian Wanda Group.

Official website: http://www.wanda-group.com/

4. Sany

SANY excavators, wheel loaders, port equipment are widely considered as a leader in the world. It has became one of the leading global competitors overnight after acquiring the German firm Putzmeister. With plants in more than 5 countries, Sany has established an image of global leader. Its heavy construction equipment is applied in wide range of field in America.

Official website: https://www.sanyglobal.com/

5. CNOOC

Another oil and gas company that made headlines in 2005 in the process of acquiring Unocal Corporation. This deal of $18.5 was considered as a classic example which made the U.S Government to bar the cross- border acquisitions.

Website: https://www.cnoocltd.com/

6. Bright Foods

One of the leaders in consumer goods and China’s second largest food manufacturer, Bright Foods has acquired a few major companies across the world and is planning to acquire 60% of the stake in the famous UK cereal food brand Weetabix. Bright Foods targets global market and overseas brands that already have well- planned and closely knit sales network

Official website: https://brightfood.com/

7. Li Ning

Though not many Chinese apparel brands have made their way into the U.S market. Li Ning is athletic apparel brand that has hit the U.S market with its exceptional designs. High profile list that endorse this brand includes Dwayne Wade, the famous NBA celebrity and more.

Official website:

8. Haier

Haier is one of the world’s renowned Chinese home appliance brands that have conquered the U.S market with its wide range of products. Besides consumer products the company also excels in commercial products. The aggressive marketing strategy and environment friendly approach used in their products make them no. 1 among the Chinese home appliance companies.

Official website: http://www.haier.net/en/

9. Shandong Heavy

In the list of industrial production Shandong stands as one of the top listed companies that operate in the U.S. Formerly known as Weichai Holding Group Co., Ltd. The company changed its name in 2009 into Shandong Heavy Industry Group Co., Ltd. It is best known as the producer of bulldozers and holds 75% stake in Ferretti, the Italian yacht- producer. The company designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial machineries like excavators, backhoe loaders, tractors, farm implements, concrete mixers, castings and more.

Official website: http://www.shig.com.cn/en/

10. ZTE

With an intention of establishing a long- term hold in the U.S market, ZTE plans to invest $30 million. With global offices in China, Latin America, Europe, CIS, North America and Middle East Africa, ZTE is well- known as the global leader of telecommunication sector. The company operates in more than 160 countries.

Official website: https://www.zte.com.cn/global/

Above is the list of the most famous Chinese companies in the USA. Do you know other famous Chinese business in the U.S. ?

