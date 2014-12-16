Chinese foods are delicious and cost-effective in United States, the below is the top 10 most popular Chinese foods in United States list with foods images. Check here if you are looking for Authentic Chinese food recipes.

1.Sweet and Sour Pork

You can order this in almost any Chinese restaurant and buffet, but in the United States the spareribs is boneless and pre-cooked.

2. Kung Pao Chicken

Kung Pao Chicken is a classic Sichuan cuisine, this food gets a lot of Chinese fans in Mainland China.

3. Spring Roll

Spring roll is an authentic Chinese food, this food is much more in USA than Mainland China, because there are so many buffets and take-out restaurants in United States.

4. Fried Rice with Egg

Fried rice with egg, shrimp or vegetables is my favorite fried rice, the tip for cooking good fried rice is add little sugar and soy sauce.

5. Ma Po Tofu

Ma Po Tofu is another Sichuan food, you could buy Ma Po Tofu sauce from Chinese supermarket, boiled Tofu first then cook the sauce and add boiled Tofu, follow those steps you can make delicious Ma Po Tofu.

6. Chinese Meat Dumpling

Dumpling is one of my favorite Chinese foods,especially shrimp and chive dumpling stuff, but it is too difficult to make for the beginner, but dumpling is very normal in United States, you can buy it from any Chinese restaurant.

7. Wonton



Wonton is well known in United States because the Wonton Soup, this soup normally comes with fried rice or combo. Actually Wonton is usually eaten at breakfast.

8. Roast Duck

Roast Duck in United States is famous in Cantonese restaurant, it’s about $7 for half one, the Cantonese call Roast Duck as 烧腊.

9. Chow Mein

Chow Mein is a kind of fast food in mainland China, but in United States it gets much more popular and serve as lunch and dinner.

10. Fried Shrimps with Cashew Nuts

Ok, to be honest, this one is not my taste, but looks delicious; the price is a little bit higher than others, because of the cashew nuts.

This is a guest contribution from Amy Yan.

