Top 10 Most Popular China Blogs

Blog is one of the most popular resource to learn about China and Chinese. What are the most popular blogs about China? I have compiled the data of the blogs about China by considering and analyzing their Alex rankings, comments and public praises and listed the top 10 China’s blogs popular among foreigners.

Check all the 10 blogs below and let me know which one you like best and recommend some blogs worth to follow.

1. Shanghaiist – This site belongs to a bigger blog network called Gothamist. The site brings the latest news related to the country covering local news, events, food, and entertainment. The site is very popular and owns 1.1 million unique visitors per month.

2. Huff Post China – The Huffington Post is an American news website, content aggregate, and blog. It provides reports on China in a unique perspective. You should follow the blog if you want to know what is hot in China.

3. China Digital Times – Maybe this site shouldn’t be in the same list with other sites. Because it is a more serious media and doesn’t make accent on sensational stories. The site is currently blocked in mainland China, people in China must use VPN service to unlock the site, (you also need VPN to unlock Google, Youtube, Facebook in China).

.4. Lost Laowai – The site is a China expat community hub for expatriates and foreign travelers in China, It features reviews + info about travelling, living, teaching and working in China. Many posts are unique and very useful ones to survive in the country.

5. Tea Leaf Nation – It is an e-magazine founded in 2011, offering fresh analysis and original commentary on news and trends distilled from Chinese social media. Tea Leaf Nation was acquired by Foreign Policy in 2013 and now is a is a @ForeignPolicy channel.

6. Chinawhisper – The most fresh addition to this group. Chinawhisper is dedicated to top 10 lists of everything about China.

7. chinaSMACK – chinaSMACK was founded in 2008. It is the most successful and popular China blog. It mainly translate some hot internet news and comments of Chinese netizens. The blog is very active and each post usually has dozens of comments. The site stopped updating half a year ago. It is a pity that this excellent seems to be dead.

8. Ministry of Tofu (This site is already closed)–the blog maily offers translated articles and in-depth analysis on China-related topics. The site is in good design and the content is also very interesting. It is sad that the blog has stopped updating since Oct 2013. No new blog posts since Jan 2016.

9. ChinaHush – The blog does similar jobs like Chinasmack. It discovers the popular posts from Chinese websites, blogs and BBS sites and translates them into English for foreign readers. It is now blocked in China for some unknown reasons. Only several posts updates per year in recent years.

10. China Buzz– China Buzz delivers the latest hot topics widely circulated on Chinese Language Internet. To take pulse of Chinese web and serve as the most comprehensive English based portal for worldwide users to understand modern China. The site is cannot be accessed at present and may be it is gone forever.