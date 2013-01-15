Top 10 most beautiful mountains in China

China is home to some incredible mountains. Many of them are famous throughout the world for their natural beauty, history and cultures. A visit to any one of China’s famous mountains will be an unforgettable experience. Here collected is a list of China`s most beautiful mountains:

1. Mount Tai (泰山）

Located in central Shandong Province, Mount Tai is the most famous mountain in China. Mount Tai is well known for its spectacular, grandness, elevation, width, steadiness and massiness. Its highest peak is the Jade Emperor Peak, which is about 1,545 meters above sea level.

2. Mount Huangshan (黄山)

Located in southern Anhui Province, Mount Huangshan covers an area of 250 kilometers. Its landscape features “four wonders” of imposing peaks, spectacular rocks, odd-shaped pines, and a sea of clouds. Mount Huangshan boasts 72 peaks more than 1,000 meters above sea level, with three main peaks rising majestically.

3. Lushan Mountain (庐山)

Lushan is Located in south Jiujiang City in north Jiangxi Province. With a series of Buddhist and Taoist temples along with landmarks of Confucianism, the Lushan Mountain is one of the spiritual centers of Chinese civilization. The Lushan presents the visitor with eight distinct kinds of sights, namely waterfalls, rock formations, plants, interesting geological features, rivers, cultural artefacts and villas. The main peak, Dahanyang, is 1,474 meters above sea level.

4. Mount Huashan (华山)

Mount Huashan is situated to the south of Huayin County, 120 kilometres east of Xian City. It has an elevation of 2200 meters above sea level. Huashan is known as “The Number One Precipitous Mountain under Heaven”. Along the 12-kilometer-long winding path up to the top are awe-inspiring precipices, looking into which will take your breath away. Along the cliff of South Peak is a planked path equipped with an iron chain, with the help of which, adventurers can walk on the frightful path.

5. Mount Emei (峨眉山)

Mt. Emei is located in Leshan City, Sichuan Province, 150 km away from Chengdu. Mt. Emei is a sacred Buddhist site, and has a Buddhist history of over 1,500 years. The Golden Summit, 3079 meters above sea level, displays all the glamorous spectacles of Mount Emei. The sunrise at Mt. Emei is nothing short of amazing. Another grand view is that rolling mountain peaks emerging from the clouds like small islands in an enormous ocean. This is called the famous “sea of clouds” of Mt. Emei.

6. Jiuhua Mountain (九华山)

Jiuhua Mountain is to the southwest of Qingyang County in Anhui Province. Mt. Jiuhua is considered to be one of the best summer resorts in China. Popular for its spectcular peaks and perilous overhanging cliffs. Mt. Jiuhua is also a holy site where Buddhist temples assemble. It has been recognized as one of the four sacred mountains of Buddhist shrines, together with Mt. Wutai in Shanxi, Mt. Emei in Sichuan, and Mt. Putuo in Zhejiang.

7. Wutai Mountain (五台山)

Mount Mountain is located in southeast Shanxi, about 230km from Taiyuan City. It takes its name from its unusual topography, consisting of five rounded peaks (North, South, East, West, Central), of which the North peak, called Beitai Ding or Yedou Feng, is the highest, and indeed the highest point in northern China. Of the four major Buddhist Mountains in China, Wutai Mountain has the longest and most prestigious history. It is the only Chinese mountain mentioned in Buddhist scriptures.

8. Mountain Putuo (普陀山)

Located in the Putuoshan Islands, southeast of Shanghai, Mountain Putuo is one of China’s four sacred Buddhist mountains, particularly oriented toward the Buddhist deity Guanyin, the goddess of mercy and compassion. Mount Putuo lies on Eastern Sea of China and displays the beauty between sea and mountain.

9.Wuyi Mountain (武夷山)

Wuyi Mountain is located south of Wuyishan City, Fujian Province, with an area of 70 square kilometers. The area has what is probably the largest, most typical and best-preserved humid subtropical native forest in the world. Wuyi’s 36 graceful peaks, most under 600 metres high, are skirted by a zigzagging river called Nine Bend Creek. This naturally endowed landscape of water and hills has given the area the reputation of being the most scenic wonder in Southeast China.

10. Wudang Mountain (武当山)

As a famous Taoist shrine, Wudang Mountain is located in Shiyan City, Hubei Province. It is renowned for its magnificent ancient building complex and appealing natural landscape. Wudang Mountain is renowned as Immortals’ Mountain of Taoism and the World for Swordsman. It is a famous Taoist center in China with a long history of Taoist practice and a profound Taoist culture. Major scenic spots include 72 peaks, 36 rocky cliffs, and 24 streams.

