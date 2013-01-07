Top 10 Impressive Architectural Buildings in China

Although China has a reputation as one of the most modern and innovative countries in the world, much of its architecture has remained unchanged through centuries of history. At least, this is true in terms of buildings such as temples, which show differences only in their decorative features.

Attempts to create modern designs around ancient Chinese architecture have been unsuccessful, given that most old buildings had no more than three floors. While what people need in big cities are buildings with many floors.

We look at ten of China’s most impressive architectural showpieces for both old cultural buildings as well as modern designs such as skyscrapers.

1. The Palace Museum 故宮

Lying north of the Tiananmen Square in the centre of Beijing, the Palace Museum was the imperial palace of the Qing and Ming dynasties hundreds of years ago. Today, it stands as a legacy that formed the gateway to modern China, and it is one of the largest and most popular tourist destinations in the world. It is widely known as the “Forbidden City” with yellow roofs and red walls.

2. Liuhe Pagoda 六和塔

This remarkable building is located in Hangzhou, on the eastern coast of China. The building that stands today is actually the second incarnation of the Liuhe Pagoda, the original stood for 150 years from 970AD before being destroyed.

In later Ming and Qing dynasties there are four further strengthening work, and one of the most quirky features of the building is that it appears to have thirteen storeys from the exterior, but in fact it has only has seven floors inside. There is also a nearby park with a museum featuring the history of the pagoda.

3. Bank of China Tower 中银大厦

Our first foray into modern architecture takes us to Hong Kong . The building was completed in 1989 and it is still a landmark building in Hong Kong today. This building will always be notable as it was the first skyscraper to be built outside of North America. Its distinctive look resembles bamboo shoots, a symbol of prosperity.

4. Confucius Temple 夫子庙

Situated in Nanjing, this temple was designed and built to worship one of ancient China’s best-loved philosophers, Confucius. Many of his teachings are still widely quoted and lived by today, and this construction demonstrates how highly he was, and is, thought of by the Chinese population.

5. City Wall of Xian 西安城墙

Situated in the centre of China, this is the best surviving city wall in the country. It also stands as a brilliant example of how ancient cities were defended by the military armies and is probably one of the best sites of its kind in the entire world. Visitors can simply look at this construction in awe, or choose to either walk or cycle across it and appreciate its majesty.

6. Diwang Tower 帝王大厦

Standing as the second-highest building in the Shenzhen financial district, the Diwang Tower is perhaps the symbol modern building in China.

This 69-storey masterpiece has apartments, offices, retail outlets and restaurants, as well as an observation deck on the roof. The building is also used to monitor subtle wind change and temperatures from the coast, which can potentially act as an early warning system for typhoon and other weather.

7. Potala Palace 布达拉宫

Situated in Tibet, this Potala Palace homes the seat of the Dalai Lama and is the modern-day political center of the Tibetan region. The vast complex contains amazing designs and constructions, some of the most awe-inspiring buildings on the planet, and art work,

8. Yellow Crane Tower 黄鹤楼

Although this modern building is only 30 years old and not like the original construction built 1800 years ago, it is still one of the most important buildings in China.

Throughout history, war and fire continually ravaged the Yellow Crane Tower, leading to it having to be repaired and rebuilt on at least ten times.

9. Taipei 101 台北101大厦

This brilliant skyscraper reigned as the world’s tallest building for six years from 2004 prior to the opening of Dubai’s world famous Burj Khalifa in 2010. Taipei 101 is a benchmark for all modern buildings. The building recycles water and collects rain to produce up to 30% of its water usage.

10. Jin Mao Tower 金茂大厦

You could probably point to a number of amazing buildings from the Shanghai skyline, but the Jin Mao Tower is one of the most recognizable and memorable. Containing offices and a 5-star hotel, this building will be the center of three ‘super-tall’ buildings when the Shanghai Tower is completed in 2014, standing alongside this building and the Shanghai World Financial Center.

Impressive architecture is everywhere to be found in China, and is perhaps all the more exciting given the vast range of both ancient and modern examples that are available to visit and experience.

