Top 10 Hilarious Chinese Slogans & Signs

Chinese people are an enthusiastic about various slogans on street. Here is a list of some Chinese slogans and signs found on street. Let me know what you think about them in the comments section.

1. Do not break into the house any more, as there is nothing inside.

2. It would be better to invest in stock than to rob a person – municipal Public Security Bureau

3. It would be better to go whoring than to rape – municipal Public Security Bureau

4. It is nice to watch beauties on street. Higher sight is regarded as appreciation but lower sight is hooligan.

5. People can not drop down their nobel heads except they pick money up.

6. The newly married couple always fights with each other. Jangle causes absence, absence makes the heart grow fonder.

7. Women behave decently because they have not received enough temptation.

8. Being talented just like being pregnant, it must be a long time for people to discover it.

9. If people do not give birth to girls, there will be no wives.

10. Specialize in repairing the US aircraft carriers and F-22

