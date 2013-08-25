Top 10 Chinese Beers You Should Try
Each summer, beer will become a popular drink for the Chinese locals and China expats. You will find people chatting and enjoying different kinds of beers at barbecue stands, bars or restaurants. Beer has become an enjoyment of life for many Chinese. If you travel to China, you should have some and live like a local, Below are several famous Chinese beer brands you may try.
1. TSINGTAO Beer 青岛啤酒
Tsingtao is a world famous beer brand. It was founded in Qingdao city by German and British settlers in 1903. Tsingtao beer is made from four ingredients — fine hops, barley, rice and clean Laoshan mineral water. The alcohol content is between 3.5%-4%. Tsingtao beer is crystal and clear with light yellow color, white foams and creates a long lasting fresh clean scent.
2. SNOW Beer 雪花啤酒
Snow beer is the biggest-selling beer in China and even in the world. It tastes light, crisp and refreshing, together with its dynamic, active and modern brand personality, make it very popular among young Chinese people.
3. YANJING Beer 燕京啤酒
Yanjing Beer is very popular in northern China. It has a clean, smooth and refreshing taste and owns inviting wheat fragrance. This beer is named the state beer of China.
4. PEARLRIVER Beer 珠江啤酒
Pearlriver Beer is produced in Guangzhou, south of China. The beer is named after the Pearl River, or Zhujiang River. Pearl River Beer is a 5.3% abv pale lager. With mellow and fresh flavor, Its draft beer tastes really very good.
5. SHANCHENG Beer 山城啤酒
Shancheng Beer is popular mainly in Chongqing and its neighboring areas. The Shancheng brand was first introduced in the 1970s. The beer is popular for its refreshing taste and is a perfect match for Chongqing hot pot. If you travel to Chongqing, you should not miss it.
6. HARBIN Beer 哈尔滨啤酒
Harbin beer was brewed in Harbin City in 1900, making it the earliest beer producer in China. Harbin Beer is very popular in Northeast China. It has a distinctive refreshing European flavor and tastes better when it is cold.
7. SEDRIN Beer 雪津啤酒
Sedrin Beer is produced in Putian, Fujian, China. The beer is light, contains a lower alcohol content and very suitable for young people.
8. Kingstar Beer 金星啤酒
Kingstar Beer is produced in central China`s Henan Province. The beer is with pale yellow color, crystal and tastes very light.
9. Kingway Beer 金威啤酒
Kingway beer is based in Shenzhen City, Guangdong Province. The beer has a clear, golden appearance and the taste is crisp and feels light in the mouth.
10. Huiquan Beer 惠泉啤酒
Huiquan Beer is the largest beer producer in Fujian province, southeast of China. The beer is very light and easy to drink with a hint of fruitiness in the aroma.
Fir the most part, the comments are correct. Watch out for old beer. Chinese beer is dated for 2-6 months. A short shelf life. Not positive about keeping it refrigerated for longer, but why would you?
Snow is the #1 Selling Beer in the World ! 1 out of every 20 beers consumed worldwide,or just better than 5% of all beer sold worldwide is a Snow Beer. Tsingtao is the #2 Selling Beer in the World & unlike Snow a significant amount of it is exported. Bud Light & Budweiser are #3 & #4 Worldwide respectively & are brewed by AB/InBev The world’s largest brewer headquartered in Belgium.
Those beers are only the biggest selling beers in the world because of their decades of history and because of their ridiculously cheap price which is because of their decades of history. Has nothing to do with the quality of the beer. They’re all garbage.
I’m am american living in China. All four of those beers suck. That said I’d take a Bud Heavy over the other three. Harbin isn’t too strong, but it’s tasty with food. Yet to have a truly good Chinese beer that wasn’t a craft beer. Usually just drink Henken here
If you really want to try some good Chinese beer, head down to beautiful Dali Old Town in China’s southwestern Yunnan province and pop into the Bad Monkey. Best beer I ever had in China, hands down… Even gives my native California craft breweries a run for their money, if you ask me!