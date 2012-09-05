Top 10 Best Job Search Websites in China
Looking for a job in China? Would you like to work in one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and experience a completely different culture? Check out these job hunting websites for the latest career offers.
1. Zhaopin.com (in Chinese)
Started as a head hunting firm in 1994, Zhaopin.com has been one of the China’s top job hunting sites. It allows job hunters to create create account and resume, search job by category, location and other conditions. The site also recommends jobs to registers via email.
2. 51job.com (in Chinese)
51job.com is China’s leading professional recruitment site with over 81 million registered members, more than 72 million copies of resumes and 3.2 million daily Job offers. It offers a wealth of services to both job seekers and employers in the fields of recruitment, training, HR assessment and other human resources-related areas.
3. Chinahr (in Chinese)
Chinahr.com is a recruitment website under the world-famous recruitment network Saongroup. ChinaHR provides job seekers with lots of job information, well-matched positions, and online occupational guidances. It was once the most popular job search sites, but now it has fallen way behind compared with the above two sites.
4. China Job (in English)
If you are looking for a job required by Chinese government or multinational firms, you’re in the right place. ChinaJob mainly provides HR service to international talents. Some of the services are resume posting, job posting and forums.
5. Monster.com.hk (in English)
Monster.com is a top job hunting website in the world. Its Hong Kong version site provides job seekers with resume posting, job search, career information and job advice.
6. ChinaHot (in English)
ChinaHot is an English classifieds and community site. Its job board provides lots of job opportunities for expats/foreigners and bilingual Chinese in big cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, etc. The site also offers info such as housing, business opportunity and anything else.
7. Careerengine (in English)
CareerEngine isn’t the biggest job board for foreign expats, but it really provides a good variety of job opportunities from reputable employers in China. Most positions are from Shanghai, but you can also find opportunities in Beijing, Guangzhou and other China cities.
8. Matchdragon (in English)
Matchdragon is a powerful platform for both job seekers. Job seekers can build and post resumés onto the site, and it is totally free. The site will analyses both resumés and job offers to suggest ideal jobs for registers.
9. Wang and Li Company (in English)
Wang and Li Company is a major human resources services provider in Greater China since 1994. It specializes in the recruitment of bilingual professional talent for top international companies in China. Some of its services include resume submission, job search and job forums.
10. Cjol.com (in Chinese)
Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Shenzhen, CJOL.com is one of the earliest HR service platform. It provides job seekers with career information, career planning, job recommendations and special recruitment.
I think you forgot one: http://www.eChinacities.com
Personally I found my job on there and can’t complain
which city are you in?
thanks
Need English teacher for work in school and kindergarten in Beijing. Salary: 8000-14000 RMB. Student age: 6-12. Send your CV with photo on email: bhk.workstudy@mail.ru
Another that should be added (and that has emerged since you published this list) is http://www.chinajoblist.com which is refreshingly simple and has a more active job board than many of the others.
Nice listing. You forgot http://www.chinajobhunter.com for jobs and internships in China though.
For English language job searching in China i personally like the http://www.newchinacareer.com site. They aggregate job listings from most of the sites mentioned in your list.