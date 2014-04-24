5 Best Android Music Players for Chinese Songs

With the rise of the smartphone it’s natural that more people start to enjoy music with mobile music players. If you like to listen to Chinese music, you may better take a look the 5 excellent Android music apps below, which will offer you fantastic music experience on your Android phone or tablet.

1. TTPod player 天天动听

TTPod is one of the most popular Chinese music players for Android with over 10 million downloads in the world. Its features include quality decoding with mp3, mp4, wma, flac and ape, accurate lyrics and whole album downloads. Besides, TTpod users can also enjoy its HD music video.

2. Duomi Music player 多米音乐

Duomi Music player is a personalized music platform. Users can discover, download and enjoy perfect sound quality music with it. It boasts more than 3 million copyrighted pieces and all of these are free to download.

3. Kuwo Music Box 酷我音乐盒

It is a music app that allow users to search, download, listen to music and watch song video, and all these are free. The song lyrics will display automatically when play songs. Each week Kuwo launches more than one hundred albums to follow the most IN music.

4. Kugou Music 酷狗音乐

Kugou music is a fantastic Android cloud music player. It supports mass music search and global songs downloads. Kugou has the most complete music library and owns professional audio decoding technology. It has precision KRC lyrics and users can Karaoke anywhere and anytime.

5. Xiami Music 虾米音乐

Xiami Music is the top rated and most professional music player on Android platform. The software has more than 4 million high-quality pieces. Music lovers can listen to and download music with only one button. Xiami also gives details of each album and each singer.

