10 Things China Does Better Than Anywhere Else

While every country wants to be the best at something, China’s got first prize on a number of points. With its vast amount of resources, its new economic status, its desire to be a world leader, and it’s very long history, China has contributed to the world landscape in varied and influential ways.

1. They do cell phones better.

China has the largest number of active cell phones in the world, topping 1 billion users in 2012. And no wonder, buying and activating a cell phone there is easy. The coverage, the price, even the pervasiveness is better. There’s no requirement to be part of a plan, you simply purchase a phone and purchase the amount of data you want, and then when you run out, just go to convenience store and buy more minutes. Furthermore, you can use these phones in subways, in remote areas, in elevators, in parking garages, etc. The phones are cheap enough that you can purchase them from street vendors.

2. Their children get higher educational scores.

Shanghai’s 15-year-olds left everyone behind in 2014 PISA exams, coming in at 562 while U.S. students scored only 508. However, this success comes at a price. Chinese children spend close to 10 hours per day studying in while in the primary grades, rising to a little under 13 hours per day when in high school. Then, they must score high on the national exam that is the precursor for college admission to beat out the competition for these slots.

3. They manufacture stuff. Lots and lots of stuff.

For example, in 2011 China manufactured over 90% of all personal computers, 80% of all air conditioners, and 80% of all energy saving lamps produced anywhere in the world. IHS Global Insight, a company specializing in country and industry forecasting, showed in a study conducted in 2011 that China produced 19.8% of the goods consumed worldwide last year.

4. They make unusual food.

It would be difficult to find a population that has a more diverse palate than the Chinese. Century eggs, for example, are a delicacy traditionally made by wrapping eggs in a mixture of salt, lime and ash, which is then wrapped in rice husks, letting them sit several weeks. The result is a gelatinous mass with a dark green yolk. Bird’s nest soup is made from the actual nest of a swiftlet. This nest isn’t constructed of straw or twigs, but swiftlet saliva. Other things you can buy: tuna eyeballs, fried rats on a stick, yak penis, and deep fried spiders, lizards, sea horses and scorpions, to name a few.

5. They are great at inventing.

Many of the things we use daily originated in China. Perhaps the 4 most historically significant are the compass, gunpowder, paper, and printing. The earliest archeological evidence of people drinking alcohol was found in China and dates back to about 7000 BCE. Noodles, cast iron, playing cards, kites and nail polish all originate in China. More recently, they are credited with inventing the electronic cigarette and the anti-ship ballistic missile.

6. They are also great at copying.

According to the European Commission, China was responsible for 54% of intellectual property rights infringement in Europe. In the US, China was the number one source of counterfeit goods seized at the border. Within China, nearly 20% of all consumer products are counterfeit. And people buy it up, usually because they can buy the status without the astronomical price tag, and many goods are fairly high quality, although perhaps not as well made as the original brand. The most popular items are electronic goods, fragrances, cosmetics, shoes and sunglasses.

7. It amasses more gold than any other country.

Not only does China produce the most gold, it also purchases the most gold. In 2013 alone, China produced 14.1 million ounces of the glittery stuff, nearly 60% above 2nd placed Australia. It took over India’s spot at the world’s largest gold buyer in 2013, importing nearly 1175 tons.

8. It’s the best at transporting people by train.

China’s railway transportation system has spawned several world records, and handles a fourth of the world’s railway traffic on only 6% of the world’s tracks. All provinces and regions are connected, with the exception of Macau, which is under construction. China has the longest high-speed railway (HSR) network in the world, and includes several lines that hold their own world records: the Beijing–Guangzhou–Shenzhen HSR with the single longest HSR line in the world; the Beijing–Shanghai HSR with 3 of the longest railway bridges in the world; and the Shanghai Maglev Train, the fastest commercial train service in the world with speeds of up to 286 miles per hour. Even China’s massive railway system strains to meet the demands of the Chinese New Year, when the world’s largest annual human migration takes place.

9. It has the world’s largest standing military.

Having 2.3 million active military personnel, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is the largest standing military force in the world. Although military service is compulsory in China, they haven’t enforced it via a draft due to the large number of volunteers. Although not currently involved in any major conflicts, the PLA has been involved in a number of non-combat activities, such as anti-piracy activities in the Gulf of Aden, search and rescue activities regarding Flight MH370, and peacekeeping activities in Mali.

10. It’s the number 1 producer of wind and solar energy in the world.

While coal still dominates at 65% of all energy consumed in China, it is now the world’s top investor in clean energy sources such as wind and solar energy. However, solar and wind provide less than 3% of the nation’s needs, and often, rows of turbines are idled so that the flow is balanced with the demand, this despite a law that requires 100% of the electricity produced by wind to be purchased by the grid.

Amy Cowen is a professional proofreader and editor at AussieWriter. During the last trip to China she gained a lot of knowledge about this country. Today Amy is happy to share a few ideas with you.

Spread the love





