Chinese girls are considered to have some special characteristics that western women do not have, so more and more foreigners hope to marry a Chinese woman. Luckily, the Internet has brought a new way for people to meet Chinese girls, people can find millions of singles through online dating sites. Here is a list of the 10 best Chinese dating websites for foreigners. Check the following Chinese dating site reviews and find a dating site that suits you best.

Chinese girl dating websites

#1. ChinaLoveCupid

china love cupid dating website

ChinaLoveCupid is a professional dating and matchmaking site that help men from the Western countries to find Chinese love . They offer friendly service combined with well-designed search and messaging functions that will make your dating a fun and enjoyable experience.

They have more than 1 million members worldwide with 50% of Chinese females. Signing up is free and you can create your own account and browse thousands of profiles immediately with just easy steps. They have two levels of membership, Free and paid memberships. I advise you to use the basic and free membership first and browse the profiles first, you can upgrade to a  paid member when you feel comfortable with the site.  The best option is the one year package for just $10 per month and no other charges anymore. You can contact as many members as you want.

Chinalovecupid.com offers almost all functions such as sending likes, email, instant messaging, and video chat, almost any features you can imagine. It is a challenge to understand Chinese language, but no worry, many members on the site know some English and besides the site offers automatic translation service, which is usually not provided by other dating sites. Their service is really the best of all Chinese dating sites.

This dating site is the best one to look for a friend, love or even marriage with Chinese girls. I recommend it heartily and have it highly rated in our ranking, click the button below to check it for yourself…

#2. Asian Dating

AsianDating.com is a sister site of Chinalovecupid. If you would like to meet girls from East and Southeast Asia, you come to the Right Place. Asian dating has a large number of female and male members from countries such as China, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines,Thailand and Vietnam, who hope to look for partners from western countries like the US, Canada, Australia or Europe.

Similar to its sister site, Asian Dating features for instant messaging and video chat. Its distinctive feature is its language translator which can translate many Asian languages into the language your are using. Besides, the site has more than 2 million members and many of them are active members, when check it out, you can  always find thousands of members are online and active there. You have enough dating options on Asiandating.

It is free to sign up and you can create your profile, browse others’ profiles for free. You can contact other members but at least one of you must be a paid member (almost all female members are free members). You can check it out first and then decide if you are going to upgrade to a paid member. As for the membership fee, it offers very reasonable price, the price can be as low as $10 per month for one year package and there is no extra charge. It is the best dating site for Western men to seek relationships with Chinese ladies and women from other Asian countries. Click on the button below to check it out for yourself…

#3. Chinese  Kisses

chinese kisses

Chinesekisses.com is Chinese dating site based in Germany. Registration is free and users can use webcam chat or text chat with your ideal persons online. Its profile function offers lots of information and pictures which will make you much easier to identify which one you would like to contact.

It has thousands of members on its base and the platform is especially popular for German men looking for Chinese girls. Of course it also boasts members from other countries such as the United States, the UK and Canada. So you have a lot of options after becoming a member.

A fantastic feature of Chinese Kisses is that it displays the most popular men and women on its platform – it is a helpful feature because popular and old members are usually likely to be real persons compared with new registers.

 

#4. China Love Match
china love match dating site

China Love Match is a popular online Chinese niche dating site which introduces sincere and real Chinese women to Western men.

The site has loads of Chinese ladies on its platform, most of them have natural looking photos instead of  retouched pictures.Many of members can speak English which is uncommon for on other Chinese dating sites. China Love Match has lots of features including email,video and audio chat.The founders of the site also offer many blog posts and dating tips for people with different backgrounds. If you know little Chinese, there is no need to worry,it has an automatic translation service to help you with the different words.

The site charges reasonable prices for their excellent services and is committed to provide genuine opportunities for a real and sincere long-term relationship. China Love Match is not the biggest, but is one of the very few Chinese dating sites that maintain honesty with their members and equally protects them from scammers.

If you’re looking for a Chinese date, China Love Match is certainly the one to watch. Click on the button below to check it out for yourself…

#5. Asian Date

Asian Date

Asiandate.com owns a large number of beautiful Chinese women to date. The ladies on the platform have different background such as from China, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Thailand and Vietnam.  Members can communicate with tools such as email, live chat and much more. The site provides good protection and security to all members, both men and ladies, to make sure most of their members are real persons and not scammers.

They can not guarantee that all members are real love finders , but use your common sense and be careful here. There are some girls there that are really looking for a mate. This site is not perfect for sure, but it is like with anything, if you take your time and act in a careful way, things can work out.

#6. AsianMe

Asiame dating site

 

Established in 1998, AsiaMe.com provides all-inclusive solutions to cross-cultural relationships worldwide including singles from North and South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and more..

Members can search and browse ladies’ profiles that complement their interests and use its many pay-to-use methods including mail, live chat and love call to find your perfect match. Its services cover dating, gifts, visa service and travel.

Please note that the site needs users to purchase credits to chat to the women and each conversation costs some credits. This is not like other dating sites such as China Love Cupid which charges monthly fee.

AsiaMe has a wide network of women, they cooperate with many local matchmaking agencies in China to help foreign singles find Chinese women who are interested in foreign men. This ensures that the women on the site are real people instead of scammers.  So If you are looking for a Chinese bride, this is the place.

 

#7. Dating Chinese

dating chinese website

Datingchinese.com is a completely free online dating platform. Here, users can search for Chinese girls, find ideal date and learn English, all these are totally free.

#8. Asian Super Match  

Asian super matchLocated in New York, NY, AsianSupermatch.com is a platform that connects Asian with Western singles. Most of its members are from USA, seeking partners with Asian backgrounds such as from China, Japan, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

#9. Chinese Datings

chinese datings website
Chinesedatings.com is a free online dating site, designed especially for those Westerners who look for Chinese ladies. Search through their profiles, users can find Chinese girls easily.

#10. 2redbeans.com

2 red beans chinese dating site

2redbeans.com is the largest Chinese dating website in North America. This site is extremely popular among Chinese students in the US and Chinese Americans. At present it has more than 200,000 registered users and the site also holds several dozen of offline dating activities across North America each year.

POF

pof dating site

Plenty of Fish is a popular free online dating platform. It has has a huge amount of members. According to data released by POF, there are more than 3 million active daily users on POF. There are always around 300,000 members online. Chinese who can speak English will register this website and hope to find their foreign love, so it is not difficult to find a Chinese single there.  It is totally free and rely on ads as its main income. The drawback is that most Chinese singles there live outside of China, from countries such as the USA, Canada, Australia. Not many Chinese from Mainland China.

Tips of Dating Chinese girls

Dating a Chinese girl is fun, a lot of fun. However, they do seem to be a bit aloof for a beginner, but they make great homemakers and anyway, they are great people once you make friends. Fun, flirtatious, lively and flamboyant. But then, China itself does seem to be too much of a closed society and below are our Chinese girl dating advice, it may be of some help when you dating Chinese girls with above dating sites.

  1. Are you of upright morals?

Character is essential when you intend to date a Chinese girl. Your character goes hand in hand with the morals that the society expects of you. We all know how staunch the Chinese people are regarding morals. Therefore, save yourself the trouble and win a Chinese girl’s heart by upholding morals such as honesty, respect and trustworthiness. Avoid lying to a Chinese girl because that will be a deal breaker. The same holds for online dating, You should be show respect, honest to the girls on the other side. However, this does not mean that you pretend to be of good character when you know you are a train wreck huh! Anyway character is something you can work on if you want to date a Chinese girl.

  1. Make it your business to know something about the Chinese culture

Nothing comes easy in life including dating. Consider doing some research on the Chinese culture. On the Chinese dating websites, you will meet Chinese girls from the country or other regions. But Know something about this society such as religion, moral standing and values. This way, it will be easier for you to strike a conversation with a Chinese girl. Getting to date a Chinese girl is not as hard as many may believe.

The problem is not how to date Chinese girl. Rather, it is being the best partner to the Chinese girl. It is one thing to date her and it is another for her to feel satisfied. I mean what Chinese girl would not like to date someone who understands her culture? Therefore, have an upper hand on that online site by being a little knowledgeable on what goes on in the Chinese dating world. However, do not stress yourself cramming things you cannot understand; just take a hunch.

  1. Family is important

Family is an important part of the Chinese culture. It is an entity that is regarded with respect and honor. Thus, if you are the type of person that dishonors family you need to change if at all you want to have fun dating a Chinese girl. She would like to introduce you to her family including the extended family so you better get comfortable. If you are an introvert, try opening up a little so as to enjoy the company of a Chinese girl’s family. You cannot afford to get bored during dinner or family picnic of your Chinese girl. So loosen up a bit.  When chatting with a girl online, you should respect and cares for her family, which will insinuate yourself into her favor.

  1. Learn some Mandarin

Mandarin is a language that is growing in popularity every day. Therefore, in your endeavor to find a Chinese lady to date, try learning some Mandarin. Don’t stress yourself trying to construct sentences. Start by knowing some love related terms, This can help you start a conversation when you start a chat online. It is not mandatory that you learn Mandarin but try using some words on that Chinese dating site and you will be happy with the results.

  1. Try out Chinese food

If you have never tasted Chinese food, consider trying some. This will help a lot if your Chinese girl decides to take you for dinner at a Chinese restaurant. You do not want to be the odd one out in that restaurant. Thus be open minded and try out the Chinese cuisine. If not for dinner then do it to appreciate her culture.

  1. Adorn her beauty

Chinese girls are uniquely beautiful. Their petite figure, spectacular eyes and flawless skin makes than adorable. Serve her beauty with gifts. This does not mean that Chinese women are materialistic; it is only that they will appreciate it when you take care of their beauty. So speaking out she is beautiful when you are on a live chat with a Chinese girl is a good way to gain favor. Instead of going for dinner every other time, try taking her for a massage session, shopping for jewelry or go out for a photo session; just the two of you. If you are not from China, avoid the bottle as it shows that you regard the Chinese girl as cheap.

  1. Be yourself/simple/modest

Whenever you meet a Chinese girl in person or on an online dating site, be real, be yourself. People have a tendency of yearning to impress a woman at first sight. This is not recommended; instead; be yourself. Remember honesty is paramount in the Chinese dating culture. Pretense puts Chinese girls off fast. If you want a Chinese girl, be honest from the first day you meet her or interact with her.

  1. Take it slow

Dating is a complicated and at the same time an easy task to undertake. You may think you have all it takes to date women from diverse origins but that is not real, even when looking to date Chinese girls. One of the things you need to understand is that Chinese girls value growth in dating; each day is viewed as a vital stage in developing a relationship. Therefore, take your time to know your Chinese girl. What does she like or hate? What makes her laugh or sad. Such small aspects really matter in a relationship whether you agree or not. Do not be too busy doing things for your Chinese girl such as buying her gifts, and forget to take time to know her personally.

  1. What of marriage?

If you intend to date a Chinese girl with the aim of marrying her, then you need to check your definition and view of marriage. It is not simply a piece of paper; you cannot wake up one day and decide to divorce your Chinese wife. There must be reasonable cause and your wife’s family should be informed. Remember, as mentioned earlier, Chinese girls value their culture and family so impromptu actions in marriage are discouraged. To avoid this trouble, just date but don’t marry. You will hurt that innocent Chinese girl yet most of the Chinese girls are loyal and keepers.

  1. Support her dreams

As you read through these Chinese girl dating tips, you need to remember one vital thing: have her back. A Chinese girl will appreciate if you encourage her to follow her heart, work hard in life and be there when she needs you. Offer some insights into her dreams, give her ideas and generally treat her right.

Conclusion

If you intend to date Chinese girls on the above Chinese dating websites, do not get into their world blindly. Bear the discussed tips in mind. They will help you get that Chinese girl you have always dreamed about. The best place to start is on a China dating site. Sign up today.

For those who have any kind of dating advice or suggestions, you are welcomed to leave a comment below.

Please note that some of the links above are affiliate links and I will get a small commission when you purchase through those links. I personally use all of the services listed above and recommend them because they are helpful and trustworthy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *