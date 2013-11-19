The 8 Most Famous Chinese Fashion Designers

Fashion in China became extremely popular in the last decade. A number of designers are paving their way for a place among the most influential figures in fashion industry. Some of them even succeed on an international level, winning a variety of awards.

In this article, we provide for you a list of some of the most popular and influential Chinese fashion designers. Have a look.

1, Jenny Ji

Jenny Ji has designed La Vie, a ready-to-wear line. Her work is strongly influenced by the traditions in China, but she also adds some modern flavor to it. According to Ji, her clothing is made for women who are striving to express their individuality. As she points out, it’s for fashion-conscious women.

2, Xander Zhou

Zhou believes that Chinese men nowadays are becoming more and more fashion conscious. The increasing number of men’s fashion magazines has proved that. Zhou, now 27, is trying to change the menswear scene in China. He uses a number of textures and pays special attention to details. His style, he says, is more like “dress to impress”. He uses dark colors and his clothes are considered seductive. Zhou won the award for Designer of the Year in China.

3. Qiu Hao

Qiu Hao is famous for his avant-garde approach. He focuses on women’s clothes. He is planning to offer some knitted silk clothing for his new collection. Hao graduated from St. Martin’s College in London. In 2008, he won the Woolmark Prize, a very prestigious fashion award. Some critics consider his designs provocative.

Among the celebrities that took advantage of his clothes are Mika, Nicholas Tse and Chen Kun. His menswear is available in Europe as well. You can find it in some of the most luxurious malls across the continent.

4. Lu Kun

In 2004, this successful designer won the Best Young Designer by the Shanghai Fashion Federation. His designs are focused on the modern style, but he also uses some traditional elements. He likes colorful clothes, for this reason he uses rich color palette. He himself describes his clothes as provocative and daring. He has been called “China’s own Galliano.”

5. Lu Min

Lu Min’s clothes are unisex. He is a chief designer for a design label called Studio P.I. Min is considered a revolutionary designer. He focuses on designing clothing for individuals.

6. Judy Hua

Shanghai people love Judy Hua’s clothes. She owns several boutiques in the Chinese city and makes haute couture dresses. She designs clothes for Chinese artists like Xue Song, Yue Minjun and Zeng Hao. Her clothes are designed for busy women whose taste is very sophisticated.

7. Ma Ke

This Chinese designer attempts to produce environmental clothes made of natural materials like linen and cotton. Exception is the name of his eco design. His designs are modern and fresh. He is among the best designers in China due to his philosophy and aesthetics. Exception has become a number one in Chinese fashion.

…and last but not least…

8. Guo Pei

She is considered a first-class designer in China. Whenever there is some special event, Chinese celebrities wear her incredible clothes. She designs stunning dresses and other clothing. She has been known to Chinese fashion circles for years. Her career began when she was 19. She won recognition home and abroad. In her clothes, apart from using modern flavors, she always adds some Chinese elements like embroidery. She owns a design company named “Mei Gui Fang”.

We all know that China is considered as the largest manufacturing country on a global scale. For this reason, Chinese designers haven’t been recognized. However, the designers mentioned above have managed to repair the country’s bad reputation regarding its fashion industry. Even if you may not have heard of these names, soon you may be wearing some of their brand clothes. From now on, when you are shopping at the mall, be sure to look for some of these names. It is worth it, or so do fashion critics claim.

